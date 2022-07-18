There is a pervasive pastime of people who are good for nothing, they love to swear at famous people, or I will say, women. While the vast majority of bullshit that women deal with in real life goes unchecked, there are instances where they have no choice but to shut it down forever.

Here are a few cases where women cheered on people who, unfortunately, thought asking women such questions was a good idea.

1.When Sushmita Sen stopped trolls who called her a “gold digger” for dating businessman Lalit Modi.

I dig deeper than gold, and have always (famously) preferred diamonds!! And yes, I still buy them myself!!!

2.When Kiara Advani graciously trained a journalist to be installed.

During the launch of the trailer for Jugg Jeeyo juga reporter asked Kiara “why haven’t you settled down yet when the co-stars on stage are married and settled down.”

Without marriage, I can be settled, right? I am well settled. I’m working. I win and I’m happy.

3.Tillotama Shome wrote a knowledgeable article about feminism and the power of nudity in response to a “request” for her to share a nude photo.

Nudity has been a tool from grassroots protests to social movements and acts of self-acceptance and love BUT the theater of feminist protest is both expanded and challenged by this new generation of cyberattacks. I wish us all good luck as we go through such situations.

4.When Swara Bhasker put a Twitter user in her place who compared her to her maid thinking it was an insult.

5.When the trolls Priyanka Chopra silenced the trolls who criticized her for meeting the Prime Minister wearing a dress that exposed her legs.

PeeCee closed her trolls with a photo of her and her mom showing off their sexy legs. I’ve never found a better way to convey “Fuck you”.

6.When Malaika Arora gave a searing response to haters who called her ‘old and desperate’ to date Arjun Kapoor.

Age does not matter in the relationship but our society is such that it does not want to move forward with the times. An older man is praised for romanticizing a young girl, but when a woman is older she is called Desperate and Old. My response to those who have such a thought is- Take a fucking flight

7. When Aishwarya Rai shut down David Letterman when he deliberately asked how Indians continue to live with their parents even as adults.

After that, one would think a hundred times before making a sly comment denigrating Indian culture.

8.When Aishwarya, once again, was adamant about not accepting any bullst, not even Karan Johar.

How people think pressuring women to ask their exes questions will skyrocket their TRP, until they answer…”next question”.

9. When Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after being subjected to some truly offensive remarks, embodied grace in her rebuttal.

She simply said to the person, “God bless your soul.” Honestly, because only God can purge their thoughts of the foul filth.

10.When Fatima Sana Sheikh applauded the trolls with a “shameless selfie”.

When Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit during the holy month of Ramadan, she was the subject of many derogatory comments. So she titled the next photo as a “shameless selfie.”