Real conversation with Racial Justice Org Color of Change on the representation of black life on screen

Issa Rae arrives at HBO's final season premiere of 'Insecure', October 2021



The content we consume can affect our mental well-being. July is BIPOC Mental Health Month and Hollywood & Mind sat down with Kelle Rozell, head of marketing and storytelling at the racial justice organization change colorto find out where the group sees pockets of progress in the representation of black people on screen and where there is work to be done in the television and film industries.

According to a 2021 ViacomCBS study, misrepresentation in the media actually had a negative impact on how the public felt and nearly 60% of misrepresented people said it made them feel unimportant, ignored or disappointed. , Rozell says. So Hollywood and these other cultural industries absolutely have a responsibility to understand and support accurate portrayals of black life.

Through its Change Hollywood initiative, Color of Change has worked on many levels to advance racial equity, which has a direct impact on the mental health of our communities, Rozell said. Content that depicts these inauthentic portrayals of black people and communities actually hurts. We’ve worked with partners and in the content space to change the narrative and change the rules that impact that narrative.

CoC released its first Normalizing Injustice report in 2020. The study looked at 26 TV shows and details all the ways crime TV shows have played a significant role in promoting distorted portrayals of the criminal justice system, race and genders within our culture, says Rozell. We have found that crime television encourages audiences to accept standards of over-policing and excessive force while supporting the exact behavior that destroys black lives.

A second edition, with an expanded focus on 74 shows produced by nine different parent companies, is slated for release later this summer. And detective series are just the beginning.

There is paramount damage to the way black people are portrayed in Hollywood. Were working to eliminate stereotypes, things that might show up in comedies, tropes that show up. And we’re working with companies to identify people who should be in their writers rooms, everybody, showrunners, producers, writers but also news experts, so when they’re on, say, a show medicine, do you bring in black female doctors to talk about their experiences? It’s not just harmful interactions with the police, its harmful interactions with the medical industry, and how can we save more black lives by listening to black patients and having black representation in doctors’ offices and hospitals, she says.

We need to tell these stories in Hollywood to show the accurate representation of what is going on in the system. We’re asking companies to invest in Black communities, invest in Black safety, and also be transparent about those reports.

Color of Changes accountability campaigns contributed to the cancellation of the Fox series COPS and put pressure on NBC Saturday Night Live hire black women in front of and behind the camera. The organization regularly consults on ABC series Grey’s Anatomy to Netflix

NFLX

seven secondsand collaborates with the media, in particular HBO, A&E and CMA, and talent agency Endeavour. The proof, says Rozell, is on screen.

When it comes to who’s doing it right, you look at the shows that have invested in staffing their writers’ rooms with the right voices. So when you see black designers like Issa Rae being able to tell stories accurately is when we start to see what non-harmful storytelling looks like, she notes. AMC did self-identifications on their set to make sure they had the right representation and diversity, and you can tell that with the shows they make like fear the living dead, where you have several black runs.

There’s still a lot of work to do, says Rozell. There are still those harmful on-air emissions that haven’t changed. Law and order is one of the shows that is on our radar. We know that since the police killing of George Floyd, key players in the entertainment industry have reached out to organizations like Color of Change for the help and accountability needed to move us forward.

CoC amplifies its message by partnering with influencers through its ambassador program to rally participation around issues such as criminal justice and voting. Insecure Kendrick Sampson and Colman Domingo of Fear the living deadare two such ambassadors.

We are working to create programs that allow these Hollywood ambassadors to have long term engagement on a set of multiple issues, it could be very Hollywood specific or it could be mental health specific depending on their areas of interest, she said.

