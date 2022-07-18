Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Bedhadak isn’t shelved, confirms Karan Johar

In March this year, Karan Johar announced Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. The film also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani in the lead. While fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the project, recent rumors have it that Bedhadak has been shelved. Just when it started to snowball, Karan Johar took to social media and dropped a poster of the upcoming movie featuring the protagonists and announced that the movie was all in order.

KJO CONFIRMS BEDHADAK RELEASE IN 2023

While Ananya Panday has already become a star and Suhana Khan is set to become one with The Archies, Shanaya Kapoor has also bagged her first Bollywood project, Bedhadak. A Karan Johar production, the film also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. Lately, reports indicated that Bedhadak could have been put aside. However, Karan Johar took to social media and confirmed that the movie will be released in the first half of next year. The director-producer also dropped a new poster for the film, featuring Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh.

Sharing the poster, Karan wrote, @shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshya all ready to hit the screens next year! Filming starts in the first half of next year!!!! #BEDHADAK!!!! (sic).

MAHEEP, SANJAY, ANIL REACT TO KARANS POST

Kapoor clan members such as Shanaya Kapoor’s parents, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Anil and Sunita Kapoor dropped red hearts on Karan Johars’ confirmation message. Apart from them, Diana Penty, Shweta Bachchan, Anaita Shroff Adjania and Gurfateh Pirzada also reacted to KJos’ post.

