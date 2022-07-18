Entertainment
Survey: Consumers are already cutting back on entertainment spending due to economic hardship
NOTE: The following is an excerpt from “Entertainment in a Bear Market,” a Variety Intelligence Platform special report released August 1 that examines how the media industry is being affected by the economic downturn.
Although the jury is still out on if or when a recession will hit in the United States, some consumers are already cutting back on entertainment spending, according to a new survey.
With inflation at its highest level in more than four decades, 38% of respondents said they had started to change their spending on activities, such as going to concerts or going to the movies. Leisure and entertainment is second with travel among the spending categories that consumers expected to cut in a recession, behind only restaurant meals.
The exclusive survey was conducted among 2,200 American adults between July 6 and July 7 by business intelligence firm Morning Consult in partnership with Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+). The survey was conducted to gauge changes in consumer sentiment regarding entertainment spending in a deteriorating economic environment.
During previous recessionary periods in US history, entertainment has held up relatively well compared to other industries as a low-cost option for disposable income. But every recession brings its own set of challenges as Hollywood hopes for the best for products that have already been tested in the pandemic era, including many streaming services that are only a few years old.
Inflation has also led to lower spending on entertainment subscriptions such as video services like Netflix and Hulu and music subscriptions like Spotify and Apple Music. The survey found that 26% of adults say they have already changed their monthly entertainment subscriptions due to rising inflation.
Additionally, 29% of respondents who say they are concerned about an upcoming recession have adjusted their spending on entertainment subscriptions, compared to just 11% of adults who are not concerned about a recession.
Just over half of respondents said they would continue to pay for audio and video streaming subscriptions even if companies raise prices, but 39% would consider canceling.
Of those who said they were reducing spending, younger generations were more likely to reduce spending, with 36% of Gen Zers and 35% of Millennials saying they had made changes recently. Meanwhile, 29% of Gen Xers and 16% of Baby Boomers said they did. Similar to spending on entertainment activities, Gen Z and Millennials were more likely to cut subscriptions.
“The fact that Gen Z adults and millennials are more likely than their older counterparts to make changes to their subscription mix amid inflation suggests that major video streamers need to prioritize releases younger originals in the coming months,” said Kevin Tran, media and entertainment analyst at Morning Consult. “This trend should also heighten the sense of urgency that streamers like Disney+ and Netflix are feeling in launching cheaper, ad-supported tiers, as these new options will soften the blow for younger consumers who downplay their subscriptions due to issues. economic.”
Overall, 50% of Americans are very concerned about an economic recession, the poll found, while 37% said they were somewhat concerned and only 10% of survey participants expressed no concern about a recession. . Deteriorating consumer confidence generally leads to lower consumer spending.
According to newly published monthly retail sales data of the US Census Bureau, consumers continue to spend money even if the economic environment deteriorates. Retail sales rose 1% in June after a slight decline of 0.1% in May.
However, while retail sales remain strong, the feeling has slipped and hit record lows in June, according to the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index. Many fear it is only a matter of time before sentiment catches up with spending.
Entertainment and media companies will begin reporting their second quarter financial results next week, with Netflix kicking off on July 19 after the market closes. Earnings results will pull back the curtain on how the biggest companies are faring amid the recession, and comments about consumer habits and shifts will be watched very closely this season.
Sentiments expressed in the survey on entertainment and discretionary spending vary widely across age groups and income brackets. Further details on the demographic breakdowns of entertainment consumption will be available on August 1 in the special VIP+ report “Entertainment in a Bear Market”.
VIP+ Analysis: Looming Recession Weighs on Advertising
