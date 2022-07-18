Entertainment
8 iconic on-screen hugs from Bollywood movies that melted our hearts
With the right amount of warmth and softness, there’s no doubt that hugs show love and affection perfectly. Sure, a passionate kiss is good, but nothing beats a warm hug. It is nothing less than an emotion. And who can translate these emotions better than our desi movies?
There are a number of scenes that have made a home in our hearts with this sweet and magical gesture. Whether it’s a hug of acceptance or a hug full of emotion, these hugs have been beautifully photographed and filmed.
Let’s take a look at these scenes now, shall we?
1.Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
How to talk about love and passion without mentioning the film of the king of romance? Whenever we imagine a perfect hug, we quickly visualize a field of mustard and a man with open arms. The embrace of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) perfectly represented the warm feeling of hugging your loved one, after a long period of waiting and longing.
2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
It always takes a lot of courage to accept your mistakes, especially in front of people. However, once you accept your flaws and mistakes from the bottom of your heart for all that you have done wrong, you not only get your old friends back, but also take a burden off your chest. And that’s exactly what Imraan (Farhan Akhtar) did, after coming to terms with his own emotional turmoil and realizing what he did with Arjun (Hrithik Roshan). Their embrace depicts a fresh and renewed friendship.
3. Veer Zaara
Well, have you ever kissed someone knowing that these are some of the last moments you spend with them? I know that sounds terrible and heartbreaking, but that’s exactly what Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta) went through. Absorbing every ounce of love and warmth, their embrace made us smile and cry at the same time, knowing they might never see each other again.
4.Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Then there are the hugs full of emotions that are buried deep in our hearts. When Naina (Deepika Padukone) finally decides to confess her feelings, Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) returns the favor. However, she knew how important her dreams were to him and to achieve those dreams she had to let him go. Therefore, their embrace proved that if you love someone, you have to set them free.
5. Jab We Met
The film, which left us with countless memories, remains one of the best films to date. We loved how opposite Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) were and yet fell deeply in love. So much so that he helped her find her former partner. However, when she realizes that there is only one man who has been by her side constantly, without even asking, she hugs him. The hug, which represented love and pure love, was the best ending of this film.
6. Series
How can we forget this iconic duo and their hug? From snow-capped backdrops to singing amidst beautiful tulip gardens, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) and Chandni (Rekha) had major couple goals at the time. Their warm embrace, which brings out the blossoming of true love and affection, also made us want a partner.
7.Rockstar
Again, one last warm hug before two people are gone forever. Heer (Nargis Fakhri), who is soon to be married, asks Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor), his true love, to kiss him one last time. He wraps her in a long, tight embrace. You can almost feel the emotions the duo is going through. Well, we may never understand how Imtiaz Ali perfectly puts every feeling in every scene of his films.
8.Munna Bhai MBBS
Finally, the film that completely changed the meaning of a hug and turned it into an emotion in its own right – jaadu ki jhappi. In the film, which proved that a hug can turn attitudes and problems into respect and answers, Munna (Sanjay Dutt) constantly seeks solace in the hugs of her mother, Parvati (Rohini Hattangadi). And later, we see him spreading that comfort and joy of hugs to other people.
I need hugs like these three times a day!
