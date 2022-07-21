Chupke Chupke actress Arisha Razi calls out Karachi-based photographer for sharing her nikah photos without consent – Celebrities





Actress Arisha Razi has called out a Karachi-based photography studio, Studio86, for sharing her nikah photos without her consent. The studio, meanwhile, claims to have reached an agreement that the photos could be shared three months after the event. Taking to Instagram, Razi wrote: As you may have already seen my viral video of the Nikkah ceremony, it was a very private event. It’s very shameful, hurtful that a company like Studio86 has no sense of privacy. She went on to say that her photos and videos were used without her permission and the page knew full well how private the event was. Sirf thodi publicity and views k liay meray family moments kerhdiye viral [for the sake of publicity and views they made my family moments viral]. Just for the sake of followers, she wrote, urging her followers not to rent the studio because they would share photos from their private events without their consent. In another Instagram story, she said that even if she shares these happy moments in her life, it is her call to do and no one has the right to do so without her permission. In response to her claims, Studio86 posted a statement on Instagram saying that on the day they were hired, the two parties agreed that the videos and photos would be shared online after three months. According to their Instagram stories, the page approached Razi for approval before posting the videos and photos but she did not respond to their messages. Many people showed their support for Razi in the comments section of the photographers’ statement. Shame on you [for sharing] someone’s special moments without their consent, one user wrote below the post. Another wrote that it was the photographers’ mistake and that they had to accept it even though Razi had not replied to their messages. Razi has been involved in many projects and often appeared on shows with her sister Sara. Razi has worked in shows such as Chupke Chupke, Mr. shamim, Raaz-e-Ulfat and Sadqay Tumhare. The 22-year-old has also worked in films such as 3 Bahadur deductible and sach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1700851/chupke-chupke-actor-arisha-razi-calls-out-karachi-based-photographer-for-sharing-her-nikah-photos-without-consent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos