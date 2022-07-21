Kylie Jenner is roasted for using a private jet during the climate crisis





Comment this story Comment Do you want to take mine or yours? That’s the question Kylie Jenner, the 24-year-old millionaire businesswoman, asked herself on her Instagram accompanying a photo of two private jets: one for the reality TV star and one apparently for her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. . The backlash was swift and severe as social media users denounced the environmental impact of using a luxury private planes as parts of Europe faced dangerous wildfires and record temperatures fueled by human-caused climate change. The lack of awareness is honestly astonishing, read one of the 45,000 comments on Jenners Instagram postshared Friday. Another suggested that this display of wealth was tone deaf given the wake-up call that extreme weather in Europe has been for many. I could recycle everything, buy all my second-hand clothes, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint of one of his thefts, they tweeted. Others have suggested the couple not take any planes and instead use their wealth and fame to help save the planet. A rep for Jenner declined to comment early Thursday. Jenner is far from alone in using private jets, but activists and environmental experts are increasingly concerned about the habits of the ultra-rich. The European Federation for Transport and the Environment, a non-governmental organization campaigning for cleaner transport, says the super-rich are playing an outsized role in the climate crisis and that carbon dioxide from private jet emissions has increased considerably in recent years. The group, in a report shared last year, said that in one hour, a single private jet can emit two tonnes of carbon dioxide. The study noted that private jets are between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial planes and 50 times more harmful to the environment than trains. The authors of the report called on the aviation sector work with the wealthy to propose more sustainable decarbonization efforts, including using alternative fuels and technologies. Jenner bought the private jet in 2020 for more than $70 million, according to British tabloid The Sun. Photos posted to the stars’ social media show plush leather seats with her initials embroidered on the headrest and a TV corner with Kylie written in pink neon lights. 5 issues behind the global cost of living crisis Her older sister Kim Kardashian has also been accused of polluting the planet by taking short flights and flaunting her new Air Kim-branded private jet, which features cashmere upholstery and a king-size bed. The plane, which the Daily Mail identified as a Gulfstream G65OER, was featured on a recent episode of The Kardashians, which saw the 41-year-old show cameras around the custom-designed plane, which has a color cream and gray. color scheme to match her home. A growing number of wealthy people are being criticized for jet travel amid the climate crisis, including musicians such as Drake, actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and sports stars like Floyd Mayweather. The British royal family has also faced backlash for their frequent use of private jets. While Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have spoken out about climate change concerns in recent years, the couple have come under fire from media tabloids for their use of private jets. British media denounces the lifestyle of the jet set of Meghan and Harry Their fans and friends, including Elton John, stood up for the royal couples travel habits, arguing that they should avoid commercial planes and airports for security and privacy reasons.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2022/07/21/kylie-jenner-private-jet-climate-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos