Dave Chappelles show in Minneapolis canceled by First Avenue after backlash over transphobic jokes





Comment this story Comment Comedian Dave Chappelles’ show at a Minneapolis venue on Wednesday was canceled hours before he was set to take the stage due to backlash from staff and the community about his recent jokes about people transgender. first avenue announcement in a statement that Chappelle would not be performing at the venue Wednesday night but at a different location in Minneapolis. The venue had faced backlash for booking the legendary comedian for a surprise sold-out performance in the months following his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, in which Chappelle doubled down on his jokes about the LGBTQ community after past accusations of homophobia and transphobia. To the staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry, First Avenue said in a statement, which was posted to social media less than three hours before the show was scheduled to start. We know we have to hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people inside, and we understand that First Ave is not just a play, but has meaning beyond our walls. The legendary venue, which is best known for its appearances in the 1984 Princes film Purple Rain, added that while it believes in diversity of voices and freedom of artistic expression, we have lost sight of the impact that Chappelle’s reservation would have on the community. We know some will disagree with this decision; you are welcome to send comments, wrote First Avenue. We hear you. Tonight’s show has been canceled at First Avenue and is moving to the Varsity Theater. See our full statement for more. pic.twitter.com/tkf7rz0cc7 — First Avenue (@FirstAvenue) July 20, 2022 A representative for Chappelle did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday. Chappelle has come under fire for comments that LGBTQ advocacy groups say could incite harm to transgender people. As part of The Closer, Chappelle joked about transgender genitalia, said sex was a fact, and told his audience he was on team TERF, an acronym for trans-exclusive radical feminist. The comedian also came to the defense of JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books, who was criticized for his remarks considered to be transphobic. Chappelle has joked about the transgender community in the past, including on his 2019 TV special, Sticks & Stones. Netflix fires employee for sharing info on Dave Chappelles special amid LGBTQ backlash GLAAD, a media watchdog group, previously accused the Chappelle program of having anti-LGBTQ content that violates Netflix’s policy to reject programs that incite hatred or violence. The National Black Justice Coalition, a civil rights group, called on Netflix last year to immediately pull the special and apologize directly to the transgender community. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has repeatedly defended the comedian, saying last year that creative freedom was one of the reasons the company wouldn’t scrap the special. Sarandos recognized that while some people may find the Chappelles standup mean-spirited, our members appreciate it and it’s an important part of our content offering. Dave Chappelle draws criticism for doubling down on his jokes about the LGBTQ community Fallout from the special has been happening throughout the past year. After the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in northwest Washington planned to dedicate student theater to the comedian, Chappelle unexpectedly announced last month that it would not be named after him. Chappelle declined the honor amid controversy over his Netflix special last year at a time when Ellington students had also raised concerns. Chappelle has been open about the backlash, telling Ellington audiences last month that the criticism sincerely hurt him but lacked nuance and was not about his work. Dave Chappelle refuses to have the Duke Ellington School theater named after him In announcing the cancellation on Wednesday, First Avenue said Chappelles’ show had been moved to the Varsity Theater, where all tickets for the show would be honored. Chappelle was already scheduled to perform at the Varsity Theater on Thursday and Friday. Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Varsity Theater to oppose Chappelle, many of them chanting, trans rights matter! and holding signs saying, transphobia is no joke. A Chappelle fan was also beaten with an egg by a man who protesters do not believe was part of the protest, according to the Minneapolis Tribune of Stars. Chappelle reportedly teased protesters during his Wednesday night set, but urged those in attendance at the Varsity Theater to continue supporting First Avenue, the Star Tribune reported. It is an important place for our culture, he says. Perry Stein and Amanda Andrade-Rhoades contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/arts-entertainment/2022/07/21/dave-chappelle-minneapolis-first-avenue-canceled/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos