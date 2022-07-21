Aerial coordinator and camera pilot for Hollywood Films and





LOS ANGELES, July 21 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Kevin LaRosa, aerial coordinator and camera pilot for “Top Gun: Maverick” announced that he would be a pilot ambassador for Bose aviation headsets. “The opportunity to work with Bose Aviation is a dream come true. I have always found their products to be the best in the industry and I use their headsets to help me communicate during critical moments and in my daily life. This is a natural next step for me, and I look forward to continuing to wear their headphones and support Bose at key aviation events in the year ahead,” said Kevin LaRosa. Kevin LaRosa’s recent film and television credits include Iron Man, The Avengers, Transformers 5, The gray manCBS TO CRUSH, Top Gun: Maverickand the next Sony movie Dedication. “Kevin’s recent work in Top Gun: Maverick caught our eye, and his summary of other air coordination duties speaks for itself. We look forward to sharing more of Kevin’s unique flight experiences with our pilot customers, so we’re excited to explore this relationship together,” said Sean Siff, Senior Director of Marketing, Bose Aviation. Kevin LaRosa will speak at the upcoming EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 convention at the Bose booth on Thursday, July 28 at noon local time. To learn more, visit www.k2larosa.com or follow Kevin LaRosa on social media @k2larosa. To purchase Bose Aviation, visit https://boseaviation.com. About Kevin LaRosa: Kevin LaRosa II is a third generation pilot, second generation aerial coordinator and stunt pilot. Of Iron Man at The Avengers and Transformers 5, LaRosa has flown over an extraordinary list of movie credits. He started logging flight time at the age of 14 and racked up his notes as quickly as he could. By the age of 18, Kevin was a commercial-level fixed-wing helicopter and multi-engine pilot, logging time in everything from King Airs to Hueys. Today he is an accomplished ATP-rated pilot in a multitude of fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft and works extensively in the film and television industries around the world, coordinating and directing film sequences in the air. and on the ground. LaRosa is a member of SAG and the Motion Picture Pilots Association, and his latest work can be seen in Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick which was first shown to global audiences on May 27, 2022. For more information, visitwww.kevinlarosa.com. About Bose Aviation: Recognized as a leader in aviation headsets for pilots, Bose Corporation has been designing and manufacturing high-performance communications headsets for pilots for more than 30 years. With Bose’s current line of aviation headsets, A20 and ProFlight Series 2 pilots operating in nearly any aircraft environment can experience an unmatched combination of comfort, clarity and noise cancellation. Additionally, Bose aviation headsets are TSO certified and have been tested beyond the harshest conditions most pilots will experience to ensure long-term product durability and reliability. Learn more about Bose Aviation by visiting boseaviation.com as well as Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. About Bose Corporation: Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is guided by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for home, car, travel and public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music. Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world, wherever Bose does business. PR contact: [email protected] Related Images Image 1: Kevin LaRosa for Bose Aviation This content was posted through the press release distribution service on Newswire.com. Kevin LaRosa for Bose Aviation

