I Love That For You criticizes that only one actor could pull off this shopping chain satire | Television & radio





VSChildhood cancer survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) is still living a forcibly protected life with her parents in Cleveland when she auditions and gets her dream job as an anchor/peddler on the SVN shopping channel . A new life in Pennsylvania beckons, among the stars she became obsessed with during treatment that isolated her as a child. Alas, on the first day, her product switched at the last moment to a rancid pillow mist whose smell catches her off guard. Her expression is enough to get her fired by the masterfully ruthless CEO Patricia (Jenifer Lewis) (don’t approach her like you’re a human being on the same level!). What else can a girl do but play the sympathy card and pretend her childhood cancer has come back? On paper, this Paramount+ sitcom is a tough sell. But overall it works. There might not be a lot of belly laughs (although there are often some great throwaway lines, like assistant Darcy begging the CEO to take time off to watch Graydon Carters’ barn warming on Marthas Vineyard), but Bayer on Joannas’ own story is based keeps our sympathy throughout. Joanna clearly has the star quality gone wrong, warped by her early isolation into an irrepressible awkwardness that’s equally endearing and gritty. When a colleague asks her how she is, she replies: I live with the hashtag, I live with the hashtag, I like it, ba-dum-pum-pum, yeah! Let’s all go to Micky Ds and have some cheesebuuuugaaaahs! It takes still. It’s exquisite agony, but its allure keeps you rooted for it. Perhaps only an interpreter of Bayers precision exuberance could pull it off. Joanna’s ruse works and the show is off to the races. Naturally, her lie ties her up more and more, especially when Patricia demands that it be part of her public history because the ticker showing her sales skyrockets every time Joanna mentions cancer while shilling for leather joggers. The tangy energy Molly Shannon as Jackie Stilton in I Love That For You. Photo: Tony Rivetti Jr./SHOWTIME And of course, it taints any relationship she forms with the SVN family. That’s especially true of the growing friendship with her idol Jackie Stilton (Molly Shannon, bringing all her bright, zesty energy to the role), who is celebrating 30 years as SVN’s top-selling star but is beginning to feel the friction of ‘a life spent in artifice was even beginning to wish she could change her hairstyle. The friendship between her and Joanna is a fine study in how much authenticity needs to be real. Jackie truly felt like a friend to Joanna through the screen, from her hospital room. She still wears the bracelet she bought her to remind her that she can get through the bad times. Jackie has undoubtedly helped some of the people in whose salons she has been present for so many years. And she is sincerely grateful to have contributed to its success. Does it matter that she has always been at the service of SVN’s bottom line? The satire on shopping channels and consumerism is well done, but the bitching behind the scenes is even more fun. Beth Ann (Ayden Mayeri), who is a model of passive-aggressiveness (Don’t worry about shitting in bed during the meeting this morning!) might not know that you don’t have to break out a tampon to urinate, but she is the first to become suspicious of Joanna’s cancer claim. Darcy (Matt Rogers) doesn’t care one way or another as long as she shows him due respect. And kind Jordan (Paul James) is set to become a rather touching sweetheart, adding to the tender streak that runs through this otherwise frenetic show.

