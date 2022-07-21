Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Causeway’ on Apple TV+ – The Hollywood Reporter





Apple TV+ is adding another feature with top talent to its slate. The streaming service has acquired Pavementan A24 drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry. Theater director Lila Neugebauer, who directed the episodes The Housemaid and The Sex life of college girlsswitch to functions with Pavement, which centers on a soldier (Lawrence) who struggles to adjust to his life after returning to New Orleans. The project was filmed in New Orleans and comes from scribes Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces with Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. Neugebauer serves as executive producer. The feature was previously titled Red, white and water and at one time counted disgraced producer Scott Rudin among its backers. Rudin pulled out of the project over a year ago following a Hollywood journalist investigation into alleged abuses on his part. apple says Pavement will launch in theaters and on Apple TV+ later this year, but did not provide details on what kind of theatrical release the project might have. Typically, streaming releases that go to theaters can have small day-and-date airings in a handful of theaters, though the streaming service has planned a larger, more traditional release for its upcoming racing drama Brad Pitt. Pavement is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver and A24. Earlier this year, Apple became the first streaming service to win the Best Picture Oscar, thanks to CODA. His high-profile upcoming projects include Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio The Moonflower Slayers and FieryA musical Christmas song story with Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Lawrence last appeared in Adam McKay Don’t look up and should reteam with the filmmaker to Bad bloodan Apple feature film in which she plays the disgraced founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes. Lawrence is replaced by LBI Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson. Neugebauer is replaced by UTA and Johnson Shapiro.

