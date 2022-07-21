



These Bollywood celebrities have dishes named after them! We Indians cannot do without food and our love for Bollywood. While we Bollywood fans often wonder what our favorite celebrities like to eat, there are restaurants around the world that serve dishes named after some famous Bollywood stars. Here is a list of some places where you can try dishes named after your favorite star! (image-istock credits) Jagtiani in Milan It’s a 3 tier chocolate cheesecake and it’s loaded with chocolate in the top half as well as several secret ingredients, while the bottom half is baked. It is named after popular 90s actor Bobby Deol. You can find this cake on the menu of famous Mumbai pastry chef, Milanda Jagtiani. (image-istock credits) Veer Ji Malai Chaap Waale Delhi-NCR is famous for its chaap. This is the only place in India where you will find the authentic taste of chaap, that too in hundreds of varieties. Veer Ji Malai Chaap Waale, Gurgaon is one of those places that spoils you with choices. This place may have a long list of chaap varieties to choose from, but it is best known for its Sunny Leone chaap and Baby doll chaap. A full plate will set you back around 200 and tastes best when paired with rumali roti. (image-istock credits) Read also : Kolkata’s Must-Try Street Foods (indiatimes.com) Dosa Laboratory This Texas Indian restaurant serves Deepika Padukone dosa. Coincidentally, he was discovered by the Bollywood diva herself, while vacationing with husband Ranveer Singh in the United States. If you ever come across this place, be sure to try this crispy dosa, which will cost you around Rs.800 INR. (image-istock credits) Read also : 7 Healthy Vegetarian Indian Breakfast Options Under 500 Calories Urban tadka This Mumbai restaurant is popular for its Om Puri ka Mutton Saagwala. Initially, the dish was known as Mutton Saagwala. However, the owner noticed that the actor frequently visited the place just to order this off the entire menu, so he decided to rename the mutton dish after him in his honor. (image-istock credits) Pals Dhaba This Dhaba in Chandigarh named a chicken dish after Ranbir Kapoor to honor his visit to the dhaba. This Bollywood actor ordered the whole menu and gobbled it down on his own during his promotional visit to Chandigarh. The owner was surprised and happy to see the actor devour all the dishes with so much love and decided to name a chicken dish after him. (image-istock credits) Nour Mohammadi This dish originated when Sanjay Dutt visited Noor Mohammadi restaurant in Mumbai and ordered a chicken dish with his specific instructions. Later, the restaurant named the dish “Chicken Sanju Baba”. (image-istock credits) Millions of milkshakes This milkshake bar in Hollywood has a special milkshake named after Bollywood’s Desi Girl – Priyanka Chopra. The milkshake was named “Exotic” after PC released her song in 2012. According to reports, she went to the bar to launch the milkshake, but the bar has been closed for some time. (image-istock credits)

