Casino Shows | News, Sports, Jobs

Island resort and
Casino
Harris
(1-877-ISL-SHOW)
Headliner at the Island Showroom:
August 27 – Face 2 Face, a tribute to Sir Elton John and Billy John, $20
September 17 – Bonkerz Comedy Showcase with April Macie, $28
Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Scotty McCreery, $43
Oct. 21-22 – Rocky Horror Picture Show Interactive Event, $28
December 16-17 – A Sawyer Brown Christmas, $35
living room entertainment
Friday and Saturday — Detour
July 29-30 — Billy Jack
August 4-6 — Grove Inc.
August 11-13 – Phil Vaught
August 18-20 — Brenda Loomis Band
August 26-27 — K Blitz
September 1-3 – Bear Creek
September 9-10 — 141 North
September 15-17 — T-shirts and skins
September 23-24 – Tuesday Jones
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 — Current Country
October 7-8 – Runaway Train
October 13-15 — Asphalt Cowboys
October 21-22 — Grand Design Band
October 27-29 — Tammy and the Doctor
November 4-5 — Norton, Chartier & Company
Nov. 10-12 — Doug Allen Nash
November 18-19 — Next Myle
November 24-26 — Marshall Star Band
December 2-3 – Tuesday Jones
December 8-10 — Doug Allen Nash
December 16-17 — Outlaw
December 22-24 — Bear Creek
December 30-31 — Nolium
The comedy
Sept. 4 — Larry Reeb
September 8 – Mike Merryfield
September 18 – Carla Rea
September 22 – Greg Warren
Menominee
Casino Resort
Keshena, Wis.
(800-343-7778)
Spirit Island Lounge
Friday and Saturday — Melody Best
July 29-30 — Robby Vee
July 30 — Elvis Tribute Concert, $25
August 5-6 — Jerry Schmitt
August 12-13 – Lucky Group
Lake of Torches
Resort Casino
Flambeau Lake, Wis.
(800-25-TORCH)
Tonight – Frank Caliendo, $40, $30
August 11 – Craig Morgan, $50, $40
September 8 – Blood, Sweat & Tears, $40, $30
October 29 — Highwaymen Live, a musical tribute, $15
Kewadin Casino
Sault Ste. increase
(800-KEWADIN)
DreamMakers Theater unless otherwise noted.
July 30 — Magic by Michael Grandinetti, $25
August 12 – Cole Swindell, $65
September 17 – Monster Truck Throwdown, $25 adults, $15 children
Nov. 3 – Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, $45.
November 18 – Grand Funk Railroad, $45, $35
December 10 – 26th Annual John Berry Christmas Tour, $26.50
North Mohican
Star Casino & Bingo
Bowler, Wis.
(800-952-0195)
August 13 – Michael Carbonaro, $65, $55, $45
September 10 — Leann Rimes, $70, $60, $50
September 17 – Cheers and Beers, $45, $40, $10
November 12 — Tracy Bryd, $45, $35
The Groove Bar
Friday and Saturday — Fool’s Errand
July 29-30 — Time Machine Band
Potawatomi Casino
Milwaukee
Friday – Country Gold Tribute, $35
Saturday—Carlos Mencia, $50, $45, $40
Aug. 12 — The LaLas Burlesque Show, $45, $0, $35
Aug 19 – Bill Engvall, $69, $65, $59
August 24 – CoCo Montoya and Ronnie Baker Brooks, $30, $25, $20
August 25 – Richie Kotzen, with special guest John Corabi, $25, $20
August 26 – The Iron Maidens and Paradise Kitty, $30, $25, $20
September 8 – Medium White Stripe, $50, $45, $40
September 9 – Tom Keifer from Cinderella, $40, $35
September 15-16 – Matt Fraser, $70, $65, $60
September 21 – The Whispers, $65, $60, $55
September 23 – Brian Culbertson, $45, $40, $35
September 30 – Last in line with Vinny Appice, Phil Soussan, Vivian Campbell, Andrew Freeman, $25, $20
October 7—Paul Rodriguez, $49, $45, $39
November 3 – The Smithereens, with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, $35, $30, $25
Comedy evenings — Tickets $20
July 30 — Adam Ferrara
August 12 — Zainab Johnson
August 27 — Ian Lara
September 10 – Cocoa Brown
September 24 – Greg Warren
Mole Lake Casino
Crandon, Wis.
(800-236-WINN)
Masks optional.
Saturday — Dropouts from Nicolet
July 30 — Badge
Ho Chunk Casino
Bingo, Hotel &
Congress Palace
Baraboo, Wis.
(800-446-5550)
Spirit bar step
Aug 13 – Ashanti and Twista, $55
August 14 – Colt Ford and the LACs, $40
October 15 – Friends of the Bob & Tom Show Comedy Tour, $30
October 29 – Hairball, $25
November 19 – Magic Mike 50 Shades of Men, $25
Northern Waters
Casino Resort
water encounter
(800-583-3599)
Masks requested for unvaccinated customers.
Friday and Saturday — Lovin’ Country
Ojibwa Casino
baraga
(800-353-8045)
No entertainment listed.
Potawatomi Carter
Casino Hotel,
Wabeno, Wis.
(1-800-487-9522)
No animation for the moment.
Bingo Oneida
&Casino
Green Bay, Wis.
(800-238-4263)
No entertainment planned for the moment.
Compiled by Marguerite Lanthier, editor at the Daily News.
