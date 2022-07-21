Casino Shows | News, Sports, Jobs





Island resort and Casino Harris (1-877-ISL-SHOW) Headliner at the Island Showroom: August 27 – Face 2 Face, a tribute to Sir Elton John and Billy John, $20 September 17 – Bonkerz Comedy Showcase with April Macie, $28 Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Scotty McCreery, $43 Oct. 21-22 – Rocky Horror Picture Show Interactive Event, $28 December 16-17 – A Sawyer Brown Christmas, $35 living room entertainment Friday and Saturday — Detour July 29-30 — Billy Jack August 4-6 — Grove Inc. August 11-13 – Phil Vaught August 18-20 — Brenda Loomis Band August 26-27 — K Blitz September 1-3 – Bear Creek September 9-10 — 141 North September 15-17 — T-shirts and skins September 23-24 – Tuesday Jones Sept. 29-Oct. 1 — Current Country October 7-8 – Runaway Train October 13-15 — Asphalt Cowboys October 21-22 — Grand Design Band October 27-29 — Tammy and the Doctor November 4-5 — Norton, Chartier & Company Nov. 10-12 — Doug Allen Nash November 18-19 — Next Myle November 24-26 — Marshall Star Band December 2-3 – Tuesday Jones December 8-10 — Doug Allen Nash December 16-17 — Outlaw December 22-24 — Bear Creek December 30-31 — Nolium The comedy Sept. 4 — Larry Reeb September 8 – Mike Merryfield September 18 – Carla Rea September 22 – Greg Warren Menominee Casino Resort Keshena, Wis. (800-343-7778) Spirit Island Lounge Friday and Saturday — Melody Best July 29-30 — Robby Vee July 30 — Elvis Tribute Concert, $25 August 5-6 — Jerry Schmitt August 12-13 – Lucky Group Lake of Torches Resort Casino Flambeau Lake, Wis. (800-25-TORCH) Tonight – Frank Caliendo, $40, $30 August 11 – Craig Morgan, $50, $40 September 8 – Blood, Sweat & Tears, $40, $30 October 29 — Highwaymen Live, a musical tribute, $15 Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. increase (800-KEWADIN) DreamMakers Theater unless otherwise noted. July 30 — Magic by Michael Grandinetti, $25 August 12 – Cole Swindell, $65 September 17 – Monster Truck Throwdown, $25 adults, $15 children Nov. 3 – Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, $45. November 18 – Grand Funk Railroad, $45, $35 December 10 – 26th Annual John Berry Christmas Tour, $26.50 North Mohican Star Casino & Bingo Bowler, Wis. (800-952-0195) August 13 – Michael Carbonaro, $65, $55, $45 September 10 — Leann Rimes, $70, $60, $50 September 17 – Cheers and Beers, $45, $40, $10 November 12 — Tracy Bryd, $45, $35 The Groove Bar Friday and Saturday — Fool’s Errand July 29-30 — Time Machine Band Potawatomi Casino Milwaukee Friday – Country Gold Tribute, $35 Saturday—Carlos Mencia, $50, $45, $40 Aug. 12 — The LaLas Burlesque Show, $45, $0, $35 Aug 19 – Bill Engvall, $69, $65, $59 August 24 – CoCo Montoya and Ronnie Baker Brooks, $30, $25, $20 August 25 – Richie Kotzen, with special guest John Corabi, $25, $20 August 26 – The Iron Maidens and Paradise Kitty, $30, $25, $20 September 8 – Medium White Stripe, $50, $45, $40 September 9 – Tom Keifer from Cinderella, $40, $35 September 15-16 – Matt Fraser, $70, $65, $60 September 21 – The Whispers, $65, $60, $55 September 23 – Brian Culbertson, $45, $40, $35 September 30 – Last in line with Vinny Appice, Phil Soussan, Vivian Campbell, Andrew Freeman, $25, $20 October 7—Paul Rodriguez, $49, $45, $39 November 3 – The Smithereens, with guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw, $35, $30, $25 Comedy evenings — Tickets $20 July 30 — Adam Ferrara August 12 — Zainab Johnson August 27 — Ian Lara September 10 – Cocoa Brown September 24 – Greg Warren Mole Lake Casino Crandon, Wis. (800-236-WINN) Masks optional. Saturday — Dropouts from Nicolet July 30 — Badge Ho Chunk Casino Bingo, Hotel & Congress Palace Baraboo, Wis. (800-446-5550) Spirit bar step Aug 13 – Ashanti and Twista, $55 August 14 – Colt Ford and the LACs, $40 October 15 – Friends of the Bob & Tom Show Comedy Tour, $30 October 29 – Hairball, $25 November 19 – Magic Mike 50 Shades of Men, $25 Northern Waters Casino Resort water encounter (800-583-3599) Masks requested for unvaccinated customers. Friday and Saturday — Lovin’ Country Ojibwa Casino baraga (800-353-8045) No entertainment listed. Potawatomi Carter Casino Hotel, Wabeno, Wis. (1-800-487-9522) No animation for the moment. Bingo Oneida &Casino Green Bay, Wis. (800-238-4263) No entertainment planned for the moment. Compiled by Marguerite Lanthier, editor at the Daily News. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ironmountaindailynews.com/lifestyles/entertainment/2022/07/casino-shows-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos