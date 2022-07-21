Threat Actor targets financial entities with Evilnum malware





Financial and investment entities are targeted in an ongoing campaign by attackers deploying the Evilnum malware, which is a known backdoor that can be used to steal data or load additional payloads. The threat actor behind the activity, which Proofpoint researchers called TA4563, specifically targeted European companies with operations supporting foreign exchanges and cryptocurrency, and organizations in the decentralized finance industry. (Challenge). The campaign, which shares some overlap with the activity of the known Evilnum APT (also known as DeathStalker) reported by Zscaler in June, was first observed in late 2021 and is ongoing. Identified campaigns delivered an updated version of the Evilnum backdoor using a varied mix of ISO, Microsoft Word, and Shortcut (LNK) files in late 2021 and early 2022, likely as a method of testing the delivery methods’ effectiveness , said Bryan Campbell, Pim Trouerbach and Selena Larson, researchers at Proofpoint in an analysis Thursday. This malware can be used for reconnaissance, data theft and deployment of additional payloads. When the campaign was first observed in December, attackers sent targeted emails purporting to be signups for financial trading platforms. The messages used a remote document template, which then attempted to communicate with the domains that had installed the LNK loader components. These loader components started the Evilnum backdoor download process. Identified campaigns delivered an updated version of the Evilnum backdoor using a varied mix of ISO, Microsoft Word, and Shortcut (LNK) files in late 2021 and early 2022, presumably as a method of testing the delivery methods’ effectiveness . » The campaign has evolved slightly over time: In early 2022, researchers observed the group sending emails that attempted to deploy OneDrive URLs containing ISO and .LNK attachments. These emails used decoys around financial documentation, including one that reminded victims to submit proof of identity and address. In a more recent campaign in mid-2022, attackers used decoys to ask victims to send proof of ownership – but in reality, the documents attached to the emails led them to what researchers believe to be a domain controlled by the actors. As the threat actor maintained consistent targeting and victimology, the methodology changed again, the researchers said. During mid-2022 campaigns, TA4563 delivered Microsoft Word documents in an attempt to upload a model remotely. From there, the loader ran PowerShell (via cmd.exe) to download two different payloads. The first was responsible for running two PowerShell scripts, including one used to decrypt a PNG that follows logic to restart the infection chain, and one that sends screenshots to a command and control (C2) server. . The second contained two encrypted blocks that both worked for an executable to decrypt a TMP file to load a shellcode file, which ultimately resulted in a decrypted PE file. Several apps are run depending on the Avast, AVG or Windows Defender antivirus software found on the host, the researchers said. The malware will try to call several executables probably already on the host machine (for example, TechToolkit.exe and nvapiu.exe). The malware execution chain will change to better evade detection from the identified antivirus engine. Evilnum can be used for reconnaissance, data theft, and loading tracking payloads. Although researchers have not observed any tracking payloads deployed in campaigns, they have reported third-party reports that show Evilnum malware being used to distribute tools available through Golden Chickens malware as a service . TA4563 has adjusted its attempts to compromise victims using various delivery methods, while Proofpoint has observed this activity and provided detection updates to thwart this activity, it should be noted that a persistent adversary will continue to adjust its posture in its compromise attempts, the researchers said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://duo.com/decipher/threat-actor-targets-financial-entities-with-evilnum-malware The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos