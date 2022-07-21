An actor on a mission

By MITCH MAERSCH

Ozaukee press staff

It’s not a midlife crisis and Neil Willenson didn’t buy a sports car, but he refocused some of his energy when he hit half a century.

Once I turned 50, it was time to pursue that lifelong dream, he said.

The 1988 Homestead High School graduate’s dream was to become an actor, and it came true around his day job as vice president of community relations for Grafton-based Kacmarcik Enterprises.

Hollywood is out of the picture as it seeks roles closer to home, but Willenson, who was named one of People Magazine’s Top 50 Singles in 2001 and one of GQ Magazine’s Men of the Year in 2008 , landed seven roles in movies, TV shows and commercials. in all more than a year after reaching the milestone anniversary.

His latest has a local tie. A scene from the movie Good Morning Miss America was filmed in the historic Ozaukee County Courthouse in Port Washington.

Willenson plays a judge in a pivotal scene in which a man with dementia tries to keep his wife, who has brain water and needs constant care, at home instead of a care facility.

Willenson suggested the location of the courthouse to director and screenwriter Katie ORegan, who also stars in the lead role. Willenson had a month to work on the role, which was filmed in one day. He often arrives before everyone else to visualize the scenes, but said he doesn’t want to memorize his lines too much because a lot of the acting is reacting.

But Willenson always arrives prepared. He memorized medical terms for a role as a surgeon in Best Thing, which is in post-production. A real doctor came and changed the script, and the next day an anesthesiologist changed his lines again.

I’m just kind of with the flow, Willenson said.

Some parts arrive at short notice. He got a call at 10 p.m. one night for a role as a drill instructor who was to film the next day. Willenson didn’t sleep well, memorized his lines, and came to the set to learn that the director wanted him to improvise.

He was really ready to make it mine, he said.

Willenson was introduced to acting as a sophomore at Homestead with a role in The Diary of Anne Frank.

Once you taste it, you love it or you hate it, he said.

He then played Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof in high school. In 1992, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in communication arts.

A year earlier, Willenson had befriended a young boy, Ryan White, who was born HIV-positive and faced discrimination and cruelty. His life’s mission changed and Willenson founded Camp Heartland (now One Heartland) for children with HIV/AIDS.

Years after running the camp, Willenson was introduced to Jim Kacmarcik, who was looking for someone to head his company’s philanthropy department. Willenson asked if he could become vice president of community relations in two years. Kacmarcik told him, you’re hired, but I need you sooner. Willenson has held the position since 2010.

He co-founded Hometown Heroes through the company. Other philanthropic efforts include renovating a home for a Grafton preschool teacher with breast cancer and triplets, two of whom have cerebral palsy and need wheelchairs. It was featured on the show Extreme Home Makeover: Home Edition.

My little dream of being an actor is integral, Willenson said.

He does not accept all job offers. I drop a lot. I’m not going to endorse or be part of anything I don’t believe in, he said.

Roles such as the judge on Good Morning Miss America are the roles he loves to play.

Sometimes his roles come with scenes with celebrities. Willenson played a surgeon in a Bellin Health commercial featuring Green Bay Packers coach Matt LeFleur.

A scene was shot with 50 people in the room where the Packers hold press conferences. Willenson stood next to LeFleur, who was on the podium. The two had never met.

Here, meet Matt LeFleur, and here’s your brand, he was told. Its very high pressure.

Willenson also played a farmer in a Cargill commercial.

What I love most about acting is the versatility, he said. It’s exhausting but I love it. This is the dream I wanted to pursue.

He is not the only one in his family to pursue this dream.

Willenson’s 14-year-old son Josh is an up-and-coming actor who has already directed a movie, Senior Night, featuring some of his family. The cast includes Willenson and his parents. Her 80-year-old mother has a lead role.

She is not interested in acting but is interested in her grandson, he said.

The group danced to silence; music is added in post-production to ensure it lines up with the movements, Willenson said.

He also learned other Hollywood tricks. In hospital shows, notes are sometimes written on bodies, and he might have notes on his papers he held in his role as a judge.

One of his favorite roles was his second production of Fiddler on the Roof. This time he was able to perform with his son and 17-year-old daughter, Alanna, who does musical theatre.

Father and son have appeared in productions together. One scene had Willenson smashing a brick over Josh’s head. The director laughed so hard he cried, then said Willenson didn’t need to smash the brick so hard.

Willenson has yet to join the Screen Actors Guild, the actors’ union, but said it will be necessary once he has done enough work.

SAG members receive between $4,000 and $5,000 for a week of filming. Having a line on the popular show Chicago Fire can bring in $1,500, he said.

Willenson said his favorite movie is Rudy, whose plot matches the mission of his full-time job.

I love the resurgence of underdogs and how he’s chasing his dream, he said.

The Best Picture Oscar for Coda helped rekindle Willenson’s passion. He said he was unaware of a situation where deaf parents have a hearing child who likes to sing.

I was pushed by this film to act, he says.

I am convinced that through inspiring films and mass media you can have an impact, he said.

The 93-minute Wisconsin premiere of Good Morning Miss America will take place Sunday, July 31 at noon at the Rivoli Theater in Cedarburg. For more information and tickets, visit Sacrednoisesociety.org.

For more information on Camp Hometown Heroes, visit www.camphometownheroes.org.

For more information on One Heartland, www.visitoneheartland.org.

(inset photo)

CELEBRITY MEMORIES ARE FILLING UP part of Neil Willenson’s office at Kacmarcik Enterprises in Grafton. He is the vice president of community relations working on philanthropy. Photo by Sam Arendt