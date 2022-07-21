Phantom and Hollywood Gaming looking to open sports betting parlors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio Sports betting facilities will open next year at Covelli Center, Downtown, and Racino Austintown if the state approves applications.

Phantom Fireworks and Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racetrack and Casino have applied for sports betting licenses with the state casino control commission. The state will announce later if the licenses have been approved and sports betting will begin Jan. 1.

The number of Type B or brick-and-mortar licenses per county is based on population, with Mahoning County allowed to have two. Trumbull and Columbiana counties are each permitted to have such a facility, but no applications have been filed by either county as of July 20.

Phantom Fireworks is looking for a Type B license, while Hollywood Mahoning Valley racino is looking for both a Type B and Type A license (online betting via computers and phone apps).

There is also a Type C license available, which requires self-service betting kiosks and/or clerk-operated terminals at liquor service establishments.

The state prioritizes the state’s eight professional sports teams and one NASCAR and PGA event, as well as its 11 casinos and racinos for Type A and Type B licenses. If all of those licenses are approved, there will still be four Type A and 19 Type B licenses available.

Fees for a five-year Type A license start at $1 million for initial and annual renewal fees. Type B licenses start at $90,000 for a five-year license.

William Weimer, vice president and general counsel of Phantom Fireworks, said his plans for a sports betting parlor at the Covelli Center are currently in their infancy.

The idea is to put betting kiosks in the lobby of the Covelli Center and also transform the [Huntington Bank VIP Lounge] into a mini sportsbook, Weimer said, adding monitors and other necessary technology.

Phantom Fireworks owns the Phantoms hockey team, which plays its home games at the Covelli Center. Since the Phantoms, a member of the US Hockey League, are an amateur team, bets could not be placed on its games.

You can’t bet on the USHL and we have no plans to change that, Weimer said.

Phantom should hire a licensed sports game management service provider to operate the facility, he said.

Our business is fireworks, and we don’t know how to do it, Weimer said. Somebody will have to come with the machines and the know-how and the operational know-how.

We talk to [potential] management companies now. Hopefully there will be a decision shortly, and we will announce our partner.

Weimer said Bruce J. Zoldan, CEO and founder of Phantom Fireworks, is very community-minded. He was one of the instigators of the development of the Covelli Center and [a sports book] would strengthen its attractiveness and could attract more people.

Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management, which operates the city-owned Covelli Centre, said sports book talks with Phantom were ongoing.

Plans are for it to be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said. The Huntington Bank VIP Lounge is located on the upper level of the Covelli Centre.

Another plan would be to build an addition to Covelli, Ryan said. But either way, it would be a full-service sportsbook, even if we just start out using a converted Huntington Bank VIP lounge.

As the sports betting licensee, Phantom Fireworks would be considered a tenant of Covelli and would pay rental fees to JAC Management for the space. The finances would eventually go to the city, Ryan said.

The Business Journal reached out to Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racetrack and Casino officials but did not get a response in time for this article.

All casinos and racinos in the state have applied for physical sportsbook licenses, including JACK in Cleveland, Thistledown in Cuyahoga County, and Northfield Park in Summit County. The SPIRE Institute in Geneva has also applied for a type B license.

