Downtown Sanford Theater Celebrates Nearly 100 Years of Entertainment
SANFORD, Florida. The Ritz Theater in historic downtown Sanford is already celebrating 100 years since it opened in 1923.
Nancy Ford, 68, told News 6 that she had witnessed the changes she had undergone over the years.
I was able to do things that I never imagined I could do; play on the stage of a theater that wouldn’t let me in when I was a kid, Ford said. The Sanford native recalled that she started visiting the theater when she was around 11, during segregation.
We didn’t have to pay any money. We just had to get some RC caps so we’d go around during the week and pick them up. We came here, we walked down this alley because it was the colored entrance. We couldn’t use the front door, Ford recalls.
Several years later, she went from watching on the balcony to being cast on the show Crowns in 2013.
Ritz Theater board member Steve Nelson was one of the show’s producers. Nelson recalled when he led the cast onto the stage through the same entrance Ford had to enter as a child.
I looked, and Nancy is in tears, and I say, What did I do wrong? said Nelson. I still choke when I tell this story.
As he reflected on the nearly century-old history of the Ritz Theatre, Nelson described it as a place with a spirit of unity.
Were true community theatre, which means when you look on our stage and see a theatrical production(s), it’s all volunteers, Nelson said. We will always throw anyone who enters through the front door.
The theater has been a Sanford staple since 1923. It has gone through several name changes, but the walls of the buildings are still original.
In Sanford, it became known as Sanford Jewel, said Sheryl Brown, the theater’s marketing director. I think the building itself, the older buildings have life, and the exterior shines and welcomes people.
Today, the Ritz Theater offers all kinds of arts entertainment.
Whether it’s a concert, whether it’s a play, whether it’s his opera, musical performance, it’s wildly popular, and we believe we are truly a jewel in the crown of historic downtown Sanford, Brown said.
And education is also high on their agenda through their summer theater camp program for children.
When they leave, they’re so built up and so full of themselves and love each other so much, their parents will tell us, “My child has changed, and everything is fine,” Nelson said.
For more information on the activities taking place for the centenary celebration, visit the theaters website here.
