Bollywood roundup: Sonalee Kulkarni, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Shetty, and more…

Sonalee Kulkarni was a judge for ‘Dance Maharashtra Dance’

Mumbai– Actress Sonalee Kulkarni will judge the young talents of the first season of “Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters”.

Speaking about her love for dancing, she said, “Dancing is my first love. It enriches me as an artist and it has been an important part of my journey for my career.

She added that it’s a platform for kids to show their talent, “It’s an opportunity for kids to show their talent on such a big platform.”

The actress who participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2’ as a contestant further explained the show, “I can’t wait to see the children show off their dancing skills, because I think today’s generation hui is very talented and creative. The best part of the show is that children’s favorite character called ‘Chinchi Chetkin’ will find contestants across Maharashtra for this show,” she concluded.

“Dance Maharashtra Dance Li’l Masters” will air on July 27 on Zee Marathi.

Ranveer goes naked and becomes a philosopher in a magazine interview

New Delhi- Ranveer Singh may have a dismal run at the box office, but he never fails to make the news. From his wilderness adventures with Bear Grylis to his purchase of a Rs 119 crore mansion next to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’, Ranveer never misses his appointment with the headlines.

He even makes the news when he accompanies his wife Deepika Padukone to Cannes, or shows up with her at a Konkani conference in the United States. If he can’t do it alone, there’s always Deepika to lend him a hand. But now he’s done it alone – and without a point of clothing that defines his flamboyantly non-conformist fashion sense.

In the tradition of Milind Soman, who did it first with Madhu Sapre, and more recently all alone on a Mumbai beach, Ranveer is breaking the internet by posing in the buff for ‘Paper’ magazine’s Ashish Shah, flaunting her body ripped and toned. muscles, looking straight out of an ancient Greek statue.

“My post-pandemic appetite for prolific work has become insatiable,” Ranveer says in an interview with ‘Paper’, an independent pop culture magazine published in New York and available on the Net at www.papermag.com. “I’m so hungry for work, to do, to give, to play, to imagine, to create, to collaborate. I have a voracious appetite for work, I work 20 hours a day and I’m damn happy about it.

“I feel like I have FOMO on life,” he continues in the interview, where he talks at length about his dystopian view of time and life, and his fear of death. “Something can happen if or when I sleep. It’s not sustainable, and I realize that.

He adds: “Here is the key. I am in the phase. I want to see how far I can push myself. I want to see what I can do – physically, mentally, emotionally. How fast can I go?

Anushka Shetty celebrates 17 years in the film industry; gratitude tweets

Chennai– One of South India’s top actresses, Anushka Shetty celebrated the completion of 17 years in the film industry on Thursday.

The actress, who delivered Tamil and Telugu blockbusters including ‘Baahubali’, ‘Deiva Thirumagal’, ‘Arundhati’, ‘Chintakayala Ravi’, ‘Vikramarkudu’ and ‘Singam’, took to Twitter to share his joy.

Posting photos of the cake she cut on the sets of her upcoming film, working title #UV14, to celebrate the milestone, Anushka wrote, “Seventeen years of love and support consistent from the film industry, family and supporters. Everyone who steps out of your life to be a part of mine – a big thank you from the bottom of my heart. My fans – words still fail for your unconditional love and surprises which means so much.

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who is also part of Anushka’s upcoming film, tweeted a photo of the cake he presented to the actress to celebrate the occasion.

He wrote: “I bribed Mrs. Anushka Shetty with a cake. “Ee 17 ans lo nene best co star anta :P” (I’m his best co-star of these 17 years it seems). Congratulations on an awesome journey so far. Our shooting continues guys. And it’s a blast! Malli UV Creations router off ‘chese lopala’ updated ‘ichesa’! (Before UV Creations shut down the router again, I gave you an update!).”

Randeep Hooda loses 15 kilos, to lose 10 more for ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda has lost fifteen pounds and is trying to lose ten more for the upcoming biopic ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.

The actor was at the grand premiere of ‘The Gray Man,’ starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Indian star Dhanush among many others in Mumbai.

On the red carpet, Randeep opened up about her weight loss to get into character.

“I have lost 14-16 kilos so far for Veer Savarkar and I plan to lose another 10 kilos for the same.”

Speaking about the biopic, the actor, who will be seen playing Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, said, “Preparation for Veer Savarkar is underway and filming will start soon!”

During the event, he was reunited with his 2020 Hit ‘Extraction’ producers Russo Brothers, his ‘Kick’ co-star Jacqueline Fernandes and Dhanush.

Randeep also mentioned that he found the trailer for “The Gray Man” “fantastic”.

“The trailer for ‘The Gray Man’ was fantastic and I’m sure the Russos made a great movie. I’ve always had admiration for their work and really look forward to it.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is about Savarkar, who is referred to by many as a freedom fighter, but criticized by others for his communal ideology. Savarkar was also arrested in connection with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, but later acquitted after no evidence was found against him.

Vicky Kaushal encourages her “brother” Dhanush: more power for you!

Mumbai– Bollywood idol Vicky Kaushal is proud of Dhanush, who will be seen in Ryan Gosling’s upcoming high-octane actor ‘The Gray Man.’

Vicky attended the grand premiere of the movie held in Mumbai where Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers were in attendance.

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ star shared photos on his Instagram story to cheer on the Indian actor. In the photo, Dhanush is dressed in a traditional Indian ivory outfit, while Vicky has chosen a suit.

In the photo, the Bollywood star wrote, “More power for your brother @dhanushkraja!”

Vicky then welcomed the Russo brothers to India. He shared a photo posing with them and Dhanush. Next to the image, he wrote: “Welcome to India @therussobrothers.”

Ryan Gosling plays Sierra Six, also known as “The Gray Man”, a skilled assassin who is inducted into the CIA’s top-secret Sierra black ops program from a US federal prison. Dhanush plays a cold-blooded assassin to get Ryan Gosling’s character.

The film should be released on Netflix. (IANS)