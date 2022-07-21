Stranger Things actor doesn’t believe his character is dead

The Duffer Brothers are known for being somewhat ruthless when it comes to character deaths in stranger things. First Barb, then Joyces BF Bob Newby, Alexei, Billy Hargrove, Chrissy Cunningham, Fred Benson, Patrick McKinney, Dr Brenner and Eddie Munson (). It’s a long list, but one actor isn’t entirely convinced he’s gone for good.

Dr. Martin Brenner, aka Dad, has played a vital role in the sci-fi series since season one. Although he hasn’t been present for every episode, he has long been the main antagonist and an integral faction in Elevens history and the originator of the Upside Down. In episode eight of stranger things 4he is shot by the military after invading the secret lab where he and Dr. Owens were building Project Nina.

Dr. Brenner is presumed dead, but Matthew Modine, who portrayed the evil genius, thinks there’s a chance his character will return to redeem himself in Season 5. In an interview with Vulturehe explains why he doesn’t want to say he’s dead.

Three things strike me as curious: How did he survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One?, he said. And when Eleven tries to use her power against Dr. Brenner after blasting three guards in the air, he unflinchingly counters her and says, You didn’t think it was going to be this easy, did you? She couldn’t make it work on him. Is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye?

When the interviewer questioned whether or not Brenner had supernatural powers, much like Eleven and the other kids at Hawkins Lab, Modine replied, yes. I don’t want to believe it’s over, because I love the Duffers.

Her sentiments align with a previous interview with men’s health. When asked to confirm if his character is dead or not, he said, I wish I had an answer to that. The Duffer brothers asked that question and said, Brenner is no longer with us. Does that mean he’s dead? I do not know.

The fascinating thing about Brenner is not only that he survived the Demogorgon, but he also survived the 001 attack, he added. He and Eleven were the only ones alive after this attack. It wasn’t just about surviving a monster; he survived for a second.

If Brenner were to return to Hawkins, Modine believes he will have to deal with the cruelties he has inflicted on Eleven and the other lab kids for years. He really needs to admit his bad ways and ask forgiveness from El and the only other known living child, Kali.

… The horror of what Brenner did is to accept and understand his guilt in the deaths of all those children because of what One did, said Modine Vulture. So if Eleven and Kali, or just Eleven, forgave him and sent him away, he would spend the remaining days of his life knowing that he had been forgiven but had to accept responsibility for what he had done.

It remains to be seen what the fate of Brenners is, so we just have to look forward to season 5 of stranger things drops on Netflix. But, ahem, Duffer Brothers, if you’re reading this while the idea of ​​characters coming back from the dead was floating around, what about Eddie Munson?