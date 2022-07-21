Camtono Case and Jedi Star Compass available at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Disney’s Hollywood Studios





Visitors to Batuu can keep their treasured safe in a new Camtono case and navigate the stars with a new Jedi Star Compass, both available from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Camtono case $49.99 The first Camtono container appeared in “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” and the prop was just an ice cream maker carried by an extra on Cloud City. The apparition gained a cult following, and Camtonos made several appearances in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” The Camtono has three side panels that open to reveal the storage area inside. The interior is illuminated by a small light in the ceiling of the bedroom. The interior of the chamber is not extremely large, just enough room for your most precious artifacts. Closing the three panels, the cylindrical box is ready to be transported with its doors locked. The lid features a series of switches and an indicator light next to a handle at the very top. This is the security feature to make sure no Jawas steal your valuables. A secret code can be entered by pressing the switches in series. The code is set to a default series upon purchase, but can be reprogrammed to a custom code with instructions provided upon purchase. When the code has been entered correctly, the light turns green. Then, with a twist of the top handle, the doors swing open. For more information on booking your next trip with our official sponsor travel agent, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.voyage. Camtonos are also available at Disneyland. Jedi Star Compass – $29.99 A Jedi Star Compass first appeared in Star Wars Battlefront II, but made its big-screen debut in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” It is a silver circular compass with star patterns engraved on the surface. A blue orb is visible from above. It sits in the center of the compass when open. It’s a bit larger than a standard compass that you usually find on Earth. The description on the Stellar Compass packaging reads: “An antiquated navigational tool featuring superluminate magnetite suitable for hyperspace vectors. A compass like this was recovered by Luke Skywalker from one of the Emperor’s observatories on the planet Pillio. Luke used this star compass to find Anch-To before the events of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. His was metal, but this one is plastic. However, it uses small magnets and should therefore not be used by young children. Disneyland guests can also get their own star compass. Will you be using a Camtono case and star compass on your next trip? Let us know in the comments. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram. Related

