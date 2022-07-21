NBC Gives Series Order to Discover Shanola Hampton’s Missing Persons Drama | Entertainment

NBC gave a series order to the missing persons drama Foundwritten by Nkechi Okoro Carroll and featuring Shameless alum Shanola Hampton in the lead role.
As reported by Varietythe network picked up the series while transmitting its pilots blank slate and Uninterrupted. Found is based on the fact that in any given year, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States. More than half of that number are people of color whom the country seems to forget, according to the show’s official newspaper.
Hampton stars as public relations specialist Gabi Mosley, who was once one of those forgotten people herself, and revolves around her crisis management team, who make sure there’s always someone there. one who watches over the forgotten missing people. However, unbeknownst to anyone, Mosley is hiding a chilling secret of his own.
Being able to put Found on the air and share it with everyone is such an amazing dream come true, Okoro Carroll said (via Variety). The situation of missing persons in this country is truly an epidemic in itself. I was inspired to create Found to not only entertain, but to help be part of the solution.
She continued, I am so grateful to my producing partner Lindsay Dunn and my partners at WBTV, NBC, Universal and Berlanti Productions for all of their help and support. And I’m especially grateful to be reunited with Susan Rovner and Liza Katz, who have both championed my stories since the beginning of my career.
Hampton is best known for playing Veronica Fisher in the Showtime comedy-drama Shameless. His other credits include Related, Miami Medicaland stalker.
