The Secret Story of Hollywood’s Most Enviable Marriage

Once upon a time, Hollywood created a pantheon of celebrity couples, partners on and off screen. The 1940s gave us Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, and Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. The 1950s brought Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, the subjects of The latest movie stars, a revealing documentary directed by Ethan Hawke. (All six parts of the series will premiere on HBO Max on July 21).

The romantic legend of Newman and Woodward is irresistible. He was a superstar, a blue-eyed wonder in movies like Hud, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Cool Hand Luke, one of the most handsome men to ever appear on screen. Acclaimed comedienne Woodward won an Oscar early in her career for The Three Faces of Eve, and continued to work while raising their three daughters. They were married for 50 years, until his death in 2008. Sigh. Who wouldn’t want to live that life?

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in 1958 after winning her Best Actress Oscar for her role in The Three Faces of Eve. The couples’ legendary romance is the subject of the new docuseries The latest movie starspremiering July 21 on HBO Max. Darlene Hammond // Getty Images

But Hawke’s lovingly honest series reveals what the old-fashioned Hollywood publicity machine never did: that they had an on-and-off affair for five years while he was married to his first wife, that he struggled so much with alcoholism that she once took the children and left, that her later affairs were no secret.

Busting the myth makes Newman and Woodward feel more real and more in tune with today’s world. “If you turn them into fairy tale characters, you don’t have to ask yourself any hard questions,” Hawke said. T&Cs. “You just think, ‘God gave them a lifelong love affair and aren’t they lucky’, instead of saying, ‘Wow, they’ve worked so hard to love each other and have really suffered and yet they used it all to keep growing.’ That’s what I find really inspiring.” And they did last more than half a century. A relationship this enduring is almost unfathomable for celebrity couples now, when a five-year run seems long and it’s hard to keep up with the Kardashian spouses.

The Newmans’ youngest daughter, Clea, who went to school with Hawke, pitched him the idea for the documentary and thousands of pages of interviews. In 1986, Newman had begun an autobiography and asked his old friend, screenwriter Stewart Stern, to record interviews with him, Woodward, and his friends and colleagues. Five years later, he asked Stern to quit. Newman burned the tapes, but the transcripts survived.

Hawke took the idea in a bold direction that could easily have been static but turned out to be dynamic. He assembled a star-studded cast to talk to him on Zoom and read the voice-over transcripts. George Clooney is the voice of Newman and Laura Linney is Woodward. Zoe Kazan is Newman’s first wife, Jackie (yes, she spoke!) along with Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Sally Field and others. Their voices are intercut with the real Newman and Woodward, taken from on-camera interviews throughout their careers and film clips. They were electric in their first movie together, The long hot summer (1958) and poignant in their last, as an aging couple in Mr. and Mrs. Bridge (1990). You can see why he became a sex symbol and she earned another Oscar nomination as a repressed schoolteacher in Rachel, Rachel (1968), directed by Newman. Hawke also talks to four of Newman’s five daughters, including Stephanie, the youngest of his three children from his first marriage.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, pictured here circa 1965, are the subjects of Ethan Hawkes’ new docuseries, The latest movie stars. Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

The revelations are sometimes believed. When their affair began, Paul said, “We left a trail of lust everywhere, in hotels, motels, public parks and bathrooms,” which Clooney delivers with an ironic twist. Joanne says, “Since the first time I met Paul, I always knew he was drunk,” a phrase Linney speaks matter-of-factly.

Casting the elegant Woodward was easy, Hawke recalls. She was one of Linney’s great personal mentors. Woodward is now 92 and, as the documentary notes, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2007. And very few people have Newman and Clooney fame. For that reason, says Hawke, “I thought Clooney might get some insight into what Paul was talking about. And I think it was important, especially for young people, to understand how famous Paul Newman was, so I had need to evoke that iconic status.” Newman’s career has always eclipsed Woodward’s. “Joanne certainly didn’t want to be just Paul Newman’s wife,” Hawke said. “It would be dishonest to think it wasn’t hard to live with the kind of hero worship that surrounded her husband.”

In the series, Melissa Newman says of the simplified, fairy-tale version of her parents: “To a certain extent, I feel guilty dismantling this story because everyone needs this kind of hero, but at the same time , I think they deserve more credit than that.”

Newman and Woodward, seen here in 2004, were married for 50 years. The latest movie stars explores the world they created and celebrates the imperfections and human moments that made it so fascinating. Bruce Glikas // Getty Images

This myth was the creation of a different media age, of course. One episode shows typical magazine headlines like “The Newmans: How to Stay Married in Spite of Success”. A gossip article from the 1970s suggests a breakup, saying, “Whispers around Newman’s wedding rise to a silent roar.” But those whispers never roared. Was it because the press was less intrusive and there was no social media? Or did the press not probe further because no one really wanted to break the fairy tale? All of these reasons probably played a role.

The title of the documentary comes from the interview with Gore Vidal, speculating that since television overtook cinema, his great friends the Newmans could be the last movie stars. Nice sound bite, but more than 30 years later? Clooney is just there.

With divorce common and social media everywhere, however, theirs might be the last idealized Hollywood marriage in this happily ever after way. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson or Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn may be among the most stable couples in Hollywood today, with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski well on their way to a younger generation, but such examples are growing. more rare. Newman and Woodward might just be the last movie star Couple, seen in a new light that allows us to admire the deep, flawed love and truth of their beautiful 50+ year romance.