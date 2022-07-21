23 Weirdest Actor-to-Character Transformations, Ranked





Makeup-laden transformations allowed these actors to redefine the term “unrecognizable.” With Tom Hanks’ recent over-the-top performance in Elvisthe discourse turned again to the more radical transformations of actor into character in the history of cinema. Pictures from Warner Bros.

With that in mind, combined with the heated discussion of Robert Downey Jr. appearance on the set of Christopher Nolan OppenheimerI decided to rank the 23 craziest and most bizarre makeup transformations in recent memory. 23. Tom Cruise, Thunder in the tropics DREAMWORKS SKG / RED HOUR FILMS / ROAD REBEL / Album / Alamy

With a bald cap, facial prostheses and a suit to make him look like notoriously abrasive producers like Scott Rudin and Harvey Weinstein, Tom Cruise presented a ridiculous look to match the loud and obnoxious personality of his character The Grossmans in Thunder in the tropics. 22. Johnny Depp, Defense Prod DB / Alamy / Demarest Films / SModcast Pictures / XYZ Films

Sporting over-the-top cartoonish makeup, including a weirdly phallic prosthetic nose and a bizarre wig to accentuate his bizarre wardrobe, Johnny Depp decided to fully embrace Kevin Smiths True North goofy universe with the character of Inspector Clouseau. -esque of Guy LaPointe. 21. Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Edgar Warner Bros / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Adopting the pug makeup and rigid posture of the disgraced former FBI director, Leonardo DiCaprio turned audiences’ heads by eschewing his naturally boyish good looks for Clint Eastwoods’ controversial biopic. 20. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, looper TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Joseph Gordon-Levitt used makeup effects by esteemed artist Kazuhiro Tsuji as well as blue eye lens caps to bring his face closer to that of Bruce Willis, who played the elderly version of his character in the film. Outstanding Science Fiction by Rian Johnson. 19. Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s eyes Spotlight Photos/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for her incredible portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker, for which she became nearly indistinguishable from her traditional face as she progressed through the Kind-Hearted Evangelicals years later. 18. Al Pacino, Dick Tracy Alamy/Touchstone Pictures/Album

To play a self-designed cartoonish version of himself to match his comic book gangster villain in Dick TracyAl Pacino endured more than three hours of daily prosthetic makeup application. 17. Tom Hardy, Capon Vertical Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

Not only does this British idol transform into the notorious Depression-era crime boss for Josh Tranks’ surreal drama, but the film surrounds Al Capone as his mind and body are torn apart by untreated syphilis. , forcing Hardy to look gnarlier, icky, and crazier than ever. 16. Vincent Donofrio, men in black Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Release / Alamy

The famed actor crafted perhaps his most memorable performance while looking like a total mess of a human, with saggy, rotting skin that looked just weird enough to match the films’ comedy-horror tone. 15. Christian Bale, Vice Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

When the trailer for Vice smitten, the world was shocked that Christian Bale, who was previously known for his incredible weight loss for roles in The Machinist, The fighterand rescue dawnhad essentially turned into a strange replica of the universally hated former vice president. 14. Kristen Wigg, Zoolander 2 Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Zoolander movies are known for their over-the-top makeup transformations, but none felt as off-putting and bizarre as Kristen Wiigs’ villainous beauty guru in the second Zoolander exit. 13. Jared Leto, Gucci House MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jared Leto is known for his drastic cinematic transformations, for better or worse, but they all pale in comparison to his mind-blowing, borderline offensive performance as the bald, overweight, mustachioed Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scotts glamorous true crime movie. 12. Danny DeVito, Return of Batman Warner Bros / Courtesy of Everett Collection

In a role so incredibly mismatched for the comedic actor, Danny DeVito donned a big suit and four hours of prosthetic makeup designed by legendary SFX artist Stan Winston to portray Tim Burtons’ deranged vision for The Penguin. 11. John Travolta, battlefield land Warner Bros / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Even the weirdest wig from John Travolta’s recent roles can’t match the goofy makeup prosthetics and body suit needed for the actors to chew up scenery in this abominable passion project. ten. Mia Goth, X A24 / Courtesy of Everett Collection

In addition to her starring role as one of the victims of this remarkable modern slasher, Mia Goth underwent an extensive makeup process to play the dual role of Pearl, one of the elderly sociopaths stalking her other character and her comrades. of casting. 9. Nick Stahl, city ​​of sin Dimension Films / Courtesy of Everett Collection

city ​​of sin has many fantastic makeup transformations to match characters from its source material, including substantial makeovers for Mickey Rourke and Benicio del Toro, but Nick Stahl’s colorful and grotesque makeover as neon yellow Ethan Roark Jr. takes the cake. 8. Dan Aykroyd nothing but problems Warner Bros / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Dan Aykroyd happily enters monster makeup territory for his ghoulish dual roles in this cult classic of gross, peekaboo bananas. seven. Charlize Theron, Freak Newmarket Release / Courtesy Everett Collection

The talented, daring and beautiful South African performer stunned audiences with her full body transformation into ruthless serial killer Aileen Wuornos in a role that would rightly have won her the Best Actress Oscar. 6. Colin Farrel, The Batman Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

For The Penguin’s second appearance on this list, Colin Farrell’s portrayal of the character ranks higher on the list due to the transformative elements of his makeup: while DeVitos’ characterization plays on actors’ features, he doesn’t There is almost no identifying similarity between the Irish actor. and his on-screen counterpart in The Batman. 5. Tom Hank, Elvis Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

Tom Hanks isn’t afraid to change his look for a role that demands it, but for the latest in his list of biographical roles, the legendary performer wore the face of Colonel Tom Parker with makeup and costumes that couldn’t be described only as this world. 4. Dominica West, Punisher: Warzone Lions Gate / Courtesy Everett Collection

Transforming into The Punishers’ most upsetting villain in Frank Castles’ third screen appearance, Dominic West spent two hours a day getting the proper outrageous makeup for Jigsaw applied to his face. 3. Gary Oldman, darkest hour Focus / Courtesy Everett Collection

However darkest hour was far from the actors’ first experience with transformative makeup (see: true romance and Hannibal), Gary Oldman’s stunning transformation into Winston Churchill won him his first Best Actor Oscar. 2. Tilda Swintonsighs Prod DB / Amazon Studios / Frenesy Film Company / Mythology Entertainment / Alamy

While other transformation in the film would dive a bit too far into spoiler territory, Tilda Swinton has adopted an entirely different identity, that of Lutz Ebersdorf, to play an 80-year-old Dr. Josef Klemperer among her trio of roles in Luca Guadagninos’ remake of sighs. 1. Ice-T, tank girl Rights Managed / Trilogy Entertainment Group / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans / CourtesyEverett Collection

Of all the movie makeup transformations engaged in film, perhaps none will ever be as bizarre and extraordinary as Stan Winston’s jaw-dropping makeup for Ice-T, who brought in a million-dollar salary for playing a kangaroo-human hybrid super-soldier in punky post-apocalyptic comedytank girl. Television and movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

