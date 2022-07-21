Review: Gray Man Spares No Expense But Feels Oddly Gray | Entertainment





Sometimes a title doesn’t help a movie. Not that directors Anthony and Joe Russo had much choice in the titlegray man,their new Netflix spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling, they’re adapting the novel of the same name, about an obscure Central Intelligence Agency assassin on the run. Still, it’s hard not to think of the title when considering the overall effect of a film that spares no expense in entertaining, but ends up feeling a little aimless, bemusedly bland, and what is the word you are looking for? Oh yes. Grey. It’s a bit of a shame when you spend $200 million, and it’s not that we can’t see where the money went. First of all Gosling, even with his charisma deliberately hampered here, call it the process of graying is still worth watching, but also, rarely has global chaos looked as luxurious as it does in this endeavor, which takes us from Bangkok to Baku, from Vienna to Croatia to Prague to France’s magnificent Chantilly Castle, from winding cobbled streets to grand castles and up to the skies, all in pursuit of one man. The action is certainly impressive. Let’s take a single scene that the Russos dubbed a movie within a movie and maybe they weren’t referring to the budget, but this shootingwould have cost $40 million.In a picturesque square in Prague, Goslings’ character remains handcuffed to a bench rather calmly, given the circumstances, as he battles waves of assassins (and possibly every extra and film vehicle available on the European continent. ).

Then there’s the in-flight scene where Gosling fights off attackers who are suddenly ordered to kill him mid-air, leading to a sequence involving fires, explosions, airdrops, and everything else you can imagine. If you’re like me, you may start to wonder: will this expensive manhunt reach the moon? I mean, we know Gosling has experience.land on the lunar surface so calmly, and what is one more shoot? It’s not the first man, it’s the GRAY man. You’d Exist in Grey, CIA handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) tells Goslings’ character, then a young prison inmate looking for decades in a cell for murder, in a flashback. Hell wins a get out of jail card if hell accepts the whole secret assassin case. Now its 18 years later and Sierra Six, or Six for short (because 007 was taken, he jokes) is hard at work. He’s in Bangkok, with his help Dani (attractive but underutilized Ana de Armas) to kill someone at a New Year’s Eve party, run from afar by his current boss, Denny Carmichael (Reg-Jean Page de Bridgerton, unfortunately given a cardboard role here, as is Jessica Henwick as a colleague). He is about to use his massive weapon when he notices a small child nearby. Cleared for warranty, he said, but Six won’t take the risk and end up killing the old-fashioned way. However, before the man expires, he informs Six that he is actually on the same team and hands him a disk containing compromising information about their colleagues. You’re probably next, he said. Now Six is ​​on the run. He is good at escaping (witness the park bench and the airplane). Enter LLoyd Hansen, the most sadistic of freelance killers, whom we meet while torturing someone. Lloyd is so mean that even the CIA didn’t want him full time, but they need him now. Everything about Lloyd is extreme, starting with his mustache. Evans has fun being evil and gets a few good lines with real jalopies, one of the catchiest being: Wanna make an omelet? You have to kill people. But honestly, did the torture scenes need that? Oh good? Meanwhile, we learn through another flashback that Six has a close relationship with Fitzroy’s young niece, Claire (the lovely 13-year-old Julia Butters from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Claire, who has lost her parents, has a heart problem and needs a pacemaker, an important plot point. Other notable support players include Alfre Woodard in an all-too-brief round as a key Six ally and Dhanush as another expert killer called in for help. The expressive Butters gives, however, the most empathetic performance to be fair, no one else is entirely redeemable, regardless of their fancy degree (We all went to Harvard together is a line the team of university public relations might want to protest immediately). Yes, Goslings Six is ​​attached to Claire, but the man is an assassin for hire, so it’s hard to root for him. Unlike the increasingly superhuman Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, a franchise this movie may be trying to emulate, we don’t even get to root Gosling in a heroic battle against the dark force of aging two decades ago. less than Cruise. Speaking of looking good, which Gosling still can’t help but do, there’s a Ken Doll reference here, perhaps a nod to his upcoming turn in the new Barbie movie. If you catch him, you might find yourself imagining what the hell looks like with blonde hair and a goofy smile. To paraphrase the Muppets, it’s not easy being grey. The Gray Man, a Netflix release, was rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for intense sequences of strong violence and strong language. Duration: 126 minutes. Two out of four stars.

