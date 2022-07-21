Bollywood star Sonu Sood helps 7-month-old get liver transplant in Kerala





Safan Ali with his parents after the operation. Photo provided Gulf Today, Staff Reporter The second chance initiative launched by Aster Volunteers in association with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood treated its first patient – seven-month-old Mohammed Safan Ali. His mother was the donor and he underwent a liver transplant at Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi, Kerala state. Safan Ali was brought to Aster when he was four months old. He was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a rare disease where the bile ducts or the tube that connects the liver to the intestine do not develop. This results in jaundice and yellowish discoloration of the eyes, which subsequently leads to liver failure. Following a failed surgery in his native Karimnagar, Telangana, he developed severe jaundice and cirrhosis which required a liver transplant. It was then through the help of Sonu Sood that the patient reached Aster Medcity in Kochi and underwent a successful liver transplant. The surgery was performed by a select team of surgeons including Dr. Charles Panackel, Senior Consultant Hepatologist, Dr. Geetha Mammayil, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Dr. Sudheer Muhammed M, Consultant Surgeon, Dr. Biju Chandran and Consultant Surgeon . Doctors with Safan Ali after the operation.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founding Chairman and CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Liver transplantation is a life-saving, prohibitively expensive quaternary treatment performed only in very few hospitals in the country. Aster’s integrated liver transplant team has performed one of the largest series of pediatric liver transplants in the country, which is the only survival option for most cases. The huge expense for this, although the lowest in India at Aster, is beyond the means of most parents. We are pleased with the second chance initiative for liver transplantation carried out in association with Shri. Sonu Sood, we were able to save Mohammed Safan Ali from the clutches of death at a young age. Sonu Sood, an actor by profession, has chosen to fully support the Second Chance initiative, which should benefit 49 additional children from low-income families. Following the announcement of the initiative, many adult patients also came forward asking for help. “India has made huge strides in advancing medical care, but access to it is still miles away for patients like Safan Ali and his family, and mainly because of the high cost. to this association with the Second Chance initiative, we hope to bring more patients like Safan Ali to life,” the Bollywood star said. Aster Hospitals newly launched multi-organ transplant facilities are multi-institutional and multi-disciplinary centers designed to provide the best transplant experience. The centers are staffed with skilled teams of surgeons with technical expertise in performing different types of transplants including liver, kidney, heart, lung, cornea and bone marrow. The center at Aster Medcity is one of the largest pediatric liver transplant programs in South India, supporting comprehensive care for liver diseases in children. With vast experience in Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary and Abdominal Multi-Organ Transplant Surgeries, the team has performed more than 500 successful Liver Transplant Surgeries at Aster Hospitals in India.

