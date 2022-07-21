Netflix’s Mixed Earnings Give Hollywood a (Short) Chance to Expire

But how long can investors tolerate bad news, such as a loss of a million subscribers, as good news in the streaming industry’s arms race?

Reed Hastings, the streamer’s co-CEO, almost sounded embarrassed during the company’s quarterly analyst call that there was “excitement” over the less-bad results. And stock traders became nervously exuberant as they lined up buy orders on Netflix that indicated an 8% rise ahead of Wednesday’s market open.

But…

“It really means next to nothing and Wall Street needs to better understand if it’s sustainable,” an executive at a rival studio told TheWrap. “It’s not enough to get things back on track.”

Indeed, Netflix exerts a gravitational pull on the entertainment media industry. Investors seized on Netflix’s quarterly earnings as an opportunity to buy shares of rival studios with streaming ambitions, sending The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global all significantly higher in pre-market trading.

Talking heads at financial news stations have even pinpointed Netflix’s better-than-expected subscriber loss as a reason tech-savvy Asian markets opened wide higher in trading overnight. The Asia-Pacific region is Netflix’s biggest growth market with subscriber additions for five consecutive quarters, including 1.08 million additions in the second quarter.

Still, questions remain as to how long exactly Wall Street and Hollywood will celebrate the defeat. only 970,000 customers in the second quarter and anticipating an addition of only one million subscriptions worldwide in the current period. The expected return to growth, along with the impending addition of an ad-supported revenue-generating tier in 2023 and plans to crack down on password-sharers, halted the 70% drop in the price of the stock in its tracks. Netflix action this year.

Analysts will now spend the next few weeks analyzing earnings data from across Hollywood, starting with Warner Bros. Discovery – its first earnings as a merged company – in August, to determine whether Netflix is ​​a blip on the radar and other companies. the results may continue to support long-term confidence in the streaming market. Or if Netflix, whose 220 million subscribers worldwide are the double competitor of Disney +, shows that the streaming market has become soft.

“If the market leader is adding subscribers right now and plans to add more the rest of the year, that’s great news for competitors,” said Sarah Henschel, analyst at market research firm Omdia. , referring to Netflix’s expected growth of one million subscribers in the current quarter. “It’s a growth opportunity for all ships.”

Granted, Netflix saw 30% more cash flow from its operations year over year — and that’s despite the sharp devaluation of the US dollar from foreign subscriber revenue. Netflix’s letter to shareholders said the company would focus intensely on its streaming content and sideline other sources of revenue to continue focusing on user experience.

“This freedom means we can deliver big movies straight to Netflix, without the need for extended or exclusive movie windows, and allow members to binge-watch TV if they want, without having to wait for a new episode comes out every week,” the company said. said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

But the company still has to deal with all the major Hollywood studios trying to poach their subscribers. This is compounded by the fact that inflation is forcing some customers to make a tough choice – keep Netflix (which at nearly $16 is the most expensive streamer in the industry) or switch to a cheaper alternative that could have The advertisement.

Netflix also said it has no plans to increase this year’s content spending beyond $17 billion (which is what the company spent in 2021), and CFO Spencer Neumann said. said the amount would remain in “the same zip code” for the next few years.

But Eric Steinberg, an analyst at entertainment and data analytics company Whip Media, points out that the use of their content budget may be part of the problem. He said Netflix relied too heavily on established hits like “Stranger Things,” which should only have one more season, instead of “refreshing their slate with new ones.”

“Apart from ‘Inventing Anna,’ a miniseries, Netflix didn’t have a new hit this year that really permeated the culture,” he said.

That’s not good news, at least according to data compiled by independent analysts.

A recent survey by Recurly, a consumer platform that manages and monitors subscription payments, showed that 31% of respondents plan to cancel certain subscription services this year. And 46% of US consumers have already canceled services due to price increases last year.

Recurly’s research also indicated that “for Millennials and Gen Z consumers, 44% said access to exclusive and engaging content or services is a major driver for subscriptions.” That means they’ve returned to Netflix for shows like “Stranger Things,” but still leaves the question of what’s next to retain them and attract new subscribers.

“Consumers will become more selective, picky and more intentional with streaming budget choices each month and we will see an increase in bundling and aggregation across the industry that brings simplicity and reduced price,” said analyst Paul Erickson. of the data search streaming market. firm Park Associates.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that their oxygen is depleted in terms of [subscription video on demand] market,” he said. “There is a limit to subscription growth for everyone. We have yet to see where the wall is.