James Blunt Announces New Spinal Tap-Inspired Documentary | Entertainment

James Blunt is set to star in hailed new BBC documentary as ‘Spinal Tap’ meets Alan Partridge.
The ‘You’re Beautiful’ hitmaker, 48, has teamed up with Lorton Entertainment – the production company behind the Bros. doc hit ‘Bros: After The Screaming Stops’ and the Oasis film ‘Supersonic’ – on the upcoming feature film inspired by the 1984 American mockumentary ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, a satire on the antics of heavy metal legends on the road.
James was joined by a film crew on his ‘2022 Greatest Hit Tour’, and the doc will explore the singer-songwriter’s fascinating journey from reconnaissance officer in the British Army’s Life Guards Regiment to a 2000s pop star.
The synopsis reads: This is the story of an aging British pop star, who is still fighting for his relevance some seventeen years after his star momentarily twinkled. No one has a more extraordinary story than James Blunt. The soldier-turned-singer has one of the most inspiring career paths in music history.
Filmed on the road during his aptly named Greatest Hit Tour of 2022, director Chris Atkins has access to all areas after James Blunt across Europe. Delve into James’ unique story, from witnessing the genocide of the Kosovo War, to recording the best-selling album of the 2000s, to enduring the harsh backlash that followed his runaway success, and then to tweeting to become a national treasure again, it’s an intimate portrait of James Blunt like never before seen.
Described as Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge, it’s a brutal and honest behind-the-scenes story of a painfully self-aware musician, on endless tour, for whom persistence ultimately wins out.”
The always hilarious musician – who loves to poke fun at trolls on Twitter – commented: Looking back, I’m not sure letting them film was a good idea.
After bidding farewell to his military career, James shot to fame in 2004 with the release of his acclaimed debut album ‘Back to Bedlam’, which catapulted him to world stardom with the hits ‘You’re Beautiful’ and “Goodbye My Lover”.
This album alone sold over 11 million copies worldwide, topping the UK Albums Chart and peaking at number two in the US.
As of this writing, the documentary’s release date is unknown.
