



Shonka Dukureh, the actress who played Big Mama Thornton in the recent Elvis film, was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, July 21. The 44-year-old was just a month away from seeing her big screen debut in theaters. Metro Nashville police confirmed Dukureh’s death on social media, noting that she was found in her bedroom of an apartment she shared with her two young children. No foul play is evident, the tweet read. His death has not yet been classified. Kothe Way is in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville. Dukureh – originally from Memphis – was a valued member of the community before landing her role as Big Mama Thornton by chance. She graduated from Fisk University with a degree in theater and earned a degree in education from Trevecca Nazarene. By WPLN, she taught second grade in the Metro School system. Many of her students reached out after seeing her in Elvis. “They’re blown away, like, ‘Wow! Miss Shonka! Really,'” Dukureh told the radio station in an interview earlier this summer. “I said, ‘I’m still Mrs. Shonka, you know!'” Elvis was Dukureh’s first film, and she did not initially audition for the role of Big Mama Thornton, or any role. WPLN reports that she was hired to be a backing vocalist along with around 50 other singers. A year later, she got a call asking if she wanted to play Big Mama Thornton, whose song “Hound Dog” was one of Elvis Presley’s early hits. ABC 24 in Memphis spoke to Dukureh when the film was released in June and learned that it was Austin Butler, the actor who portrayed Presley, who was particularly impressed with his performance. “He said, ‘Shonka, I didn’t know if I should pound the table or what while you were singing,'” she recalled. Yet amid all her newfound fame, Dukureh was more focused on two fans in particular: “To have my kids sitting in this theater watching me appear on screen,” she told the TV channel, “and for them to just shout at the theater, ‘That’s my mom!’, I was so proud.” 50 Classic Country Artists Today’s Fans Should Know Today’s country music stars owe a debt of gratitude to the legends who shaped and cultivated the genre, beginning in the early 20th century. These 50 classic country artists remain relevant today. Some developed a style that is emulated on country radio today. Others set a bar for vocal talent or songwriting skills. This list of 50 Influential Classic Country Artists features country music singers who began their careers before 1990. It is ranked by each artist’s current influence on the country music format today, not by lifelong individual impact. Tell us where we were right or wrong Twitter

