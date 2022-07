Kerr-ching! Hollywood stars’ salaries have been revealed

If you’re feeling a little underpaid, it’s definitely worth avoiding a recently released list of Hollywood A-listers’ paychecks. Following the announcement that Tom Cruise is bringing in $100 million for Top Gun: Maverick, Variety has the numbers on many of the star’s peers at home, and they’re, well, punchy.



Although it’s not the 80s again, with monster A-list paychecks setting off a salary inflation frenzy in Hollywood, the financial muscle of the big streaming sites is proving fantastic pride for the sales. banks of the big stars. Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary in Martin Scorsese’s new period drama The Moonflower Slayers is a handsome $30 million, a figure that shows just how unlikely this film would be without Apple’s colossal financial clout. Brad Pitt sees identical figure for Apple’s so far untitled Formula 1 film, directed by Top Gun: MaverickThis is Joseph Kosinski. Photography: Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise earned over $100 million on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ And Will Smith’s next payday tops them both. He gets $35 million to appear in Antoine Fuqua’s runaway slave thriller Emancipation – another Apple production.



Fee for Thor: Love and ThunderChris Hemsworth will receive $20 million from Netflix for an action movie sequel Extraction.



Enola Holmes 2meanwhile, will see Millie Bobby Brown take home $10 million from the Bank of the Upside-Down As Variety notes, those big paydays aren’t limited to streaming platforms: Dwayne Johnson’s $22.5 million paycheck for playing DC superhero Black Adam and Jason’s $15 million. Momoa for taking over Aquaman in the sequel will both come out of Warner Brothers’ vaults. Landing an actor to do a sequel to a surprise hit is also a costly undertaking. Joaquin Phoenix earned $4.5 for playing the Crown Prince of Crime in 2019 Jokerbut would see closer to $20 million if he agreed to a sequel. Of course, Cruise, Pitt and Johnson and others also get paid as producers of their movies, and there are payback clauses in places to reward stars when their movies are a hit.



And many A-listers sacrifice big salaries for the love of hardware. Christopher Nolan’s new movie, Oppenheimeris star-studded but modestly budgeted, with Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt all taking a pay cut to work with the British director. The 20 Best Movies of 2022 (So Far). 50 Great British Actors.

