The Orion Exhibition Presents River Treasures | arts and entertainment





ALEXANDRIA BAY Orion Art Gallery & Studio will present River Treasures as a featured exhibition in July and August. This dual exhibit will feature the paintings of renowned St. Lawrence River artist and Grindstone Island resident Wendy Matthews, and the handcrafted wooden creations of Clayton residents Tim and Tracie Bond. The public is invited to the River Treasures Gallery Opening Reception from 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Ms. Matthews' acrylic and oil paintings are inspired by the natural beauty of the St. Lawrence River, its wildlife, the great ships of the Seaway, and the spectacular sunsets and sunrises. She received her MFA from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2000. While her degree and career focused on multimedia development and computer design, she began actively painting after reaching the age of 60. . Her favorite medium is acrylic because of its quick drying ability and vibrant colors. Ms. Matthews sees herself as a good example of finding hidden talent later in life, and she hopes her work encourages people to try new things and discover new talents within themselves. The Bonds, both born and raised in Clayton, have been married for 34 years and have two daughters and five grandchildren. Both retired, together they design beautiful pieces from local weathered hardwood. Turned and carved using a lathe and woodworking tools, Tracie adds finishing touches, including props and final polished finishes. Treasures of the River will remain on display until August 14 during regular opening hours. Orion Art Gallery & studio is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The gallery showcases the works of 20 regional artists and artisans, has a fully equipped ceramic studio, and offers classes in ceramics, painting, drawing, stained glass, and more throughout the year. The gallery and studio are located at 42901 State Route 12. For complete information on the gallery's event schedule and class registration, visit www.orionartgallery.comor call 315-215-4099.

