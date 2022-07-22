‘Hill Street Blues’ Emmy Nominee Was 82 – Deadline





Taurean Blacque, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as perennial Detective Neal Washington on NBC’s influential 1980s hit crime series Hill Street Blues, died today in Atlanta following a brief illness. He was 82 years old. His death was announced to Deadline by his family. Deaths in Hollywood and in the media in 2022: photo gallery A native of Newark, New Jersey, Blacque was born Herbert Middleton Jr. and began his show business career at New York’s famed and influential Negro Ensemble Company, and soon landed guest roles on television series such that Sanford and son, whats going on, good times, the bob newhart show and Taxi, to name a few. Daniel J. Travanti, Taurean Blacque, Kiel Martin, ‘HIll Street Blues’

Everett-Collection

In 1981, he joined the cast of the new NBC Hill Street Bluesearning an Emmy Award nomination the following year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He stayed with the popular police procedural series for its entire run, until 1987. Although the series, created by Steven Bochco-Michael Kozoll, was not a big hit – ranking only 27th among prime time series in its first season and never breaking the Top 20 in a universe to three networks – the show would become a great success. Tts’ influence was undeniable as reviews swooned and the series garnered eight Emmys and 98 nominations during its run. Blacque’s character, Detective Neal Washington, was a respected, resourceful, and no-nonsense veteran cop known for his ubiquitous toothpick and cap. He was partnered with drunk detective JD LaRue (Kiel Martin), who had a unique take on police work that sometimes straddled the lines of police policy — or crossed them. LaRue’s antics, including his myriad investment schemes, often tested Washington’s patience, but he remained steadfast in a fault with his offending partner. Blacque was one of 10 Hill Street Blues regulars who remained on the show for all seven seasons. After the end of the series, Blacque, in addition to maintaining a stage presence- he was active in the Atlanta Black Theater Company and North Carolina’s Black Theater Festival – was an original cast member (opposite Viveca Fox) of the groundbreaking 1989-91 soap opera Generationsthe first daytime series to focus on an African-American family as part of its main storyline. In 1996, he was cast as Detective Wheeler in the short-lived WB prime-time soap opera. Savannah. In addition to raising its two biological sons, Blacque adopted 11 children. He was appointed spokesperson for Los Angeles County Adoption Services, and in 1989 President George HW Bush asked him to become the national spokesperson for adoption. One of Blacque’s sons predeceased him. He is survived by 12 children, 18 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Information regarding funeral services was not immediately available.

