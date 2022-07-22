Twitter Seems Unimpressed With Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger Trailer





The Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer-Liger trailer was released on Thursday. The film which marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut also stars Ramya Krishnan. As soon as the trailer for the film was released, Internet users consulted it on social networks. Read also Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan are here to kill as a mother-son duo in thrilling drama starring Ananya Panday Liger’s trailer received mostly negative responses on Twitter, with many comparing Vijay’s performance in the film to his previous ones. While some called the trailer cringe-worthy, many others called it disappointing. One person wrote, #Liger the only best thing in the trailer was #MikeTyson, otherwise this will be a perfect treat. Tyson’s scene will break out in the theater the same as when we see #Rolex in Vikram Another said, Dint Feel like Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade felt more like a fighter than Liger. Not a powerful trailer. Tweets on the trailer. One fan said the trailer looks like Madhavan’s 2016 film Saala Khadoos and Salman Khan’s Sultan. The person wrote, Frankly, I didn’t like it at all. Giving me vibes from #SaalaKhadoos and #Sultan. Disappointed in #VijayDeverakonda with the scenario he selected. “While one predicted, this is going to be a box office disaster,” another simply wrote, Very disappointed with the story. One of them even called it the worst and wrote, Probably Liger trailer is best of worst list of all trailers released this year. While so many people criticized the trailer, some Vijay Devrakonda fans shared the trailer calling it the most awaited movie. A fan said, Vijay draws crowds. I have high expectations. Praising Ramya, one said: Very strong character. Surprising. Liger’s 2-minute trailer introduces audiences to the character of Vijay, who is an MMA fighter in the film, and easily shows him the fight footage despite having a stuttering problem. Ramya Krishnan, who plays Vijay’s on-screen mother, made an impact with her glimpses of being a badass mother. Ananya Panday stars as Vijay’s love interest and the trailer also showed Mike Tyson making a stylish entrance. Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film is set to hit theaters on August 25, 2022, after suffering several delays due to COVID-19. It will be published in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

