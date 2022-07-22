Review: Jordan Peeles Nope mixes UFO chills and Hollywood madness

By Lindsey Bahr

A great Hollywood debut can be a blessing and a curse. Once you knock it out of the park likeJordan Peledone with Get Out, which so perfectly captured the zeitgeist as part of a highly entertaining thriller, circuits become the norm, not the exception.

Now that three films have been made, Peele is in for an enigma. Audiences want to feel the same as with Get Out. But we haven’t quite done it. And now “Nopewhich has been shrouded in secrecy, billed as Peeles’ most ambitious to date and which more than a few casual moviegoers wouldn’t so casually call their most anticipated film of the year, arrives under impossible expectations that aren’t exactly mitigated by the fact that it’s also Peeles reunion with Daniel Kaluuya.

It’s not just a Peele problem: look at where Steven Soderbergh was a few films after the sex, the lies and the videotape. Great debuts have plagued many filmmakers over the year. With success comes a certain level of artistic freedom and confidence, but also pressure from a lot of outsiders who had nothing to do with what made the first film special, from the money people at the studio, to the theaters, to the public. It can be a scary place for a filmmaker to exist, that is, if the filmmaker cares or is okay with the noise.

So it’s only fitting that Peele, who is living the dream and the nightmare, nope about it. Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play OJ and Em Haywood, a brother and sister descended from the unnamed and unidentified jockey on horseback in Eadweard Muybridges’ very first film. They have had, they say, skin in the game since the dawn of cinema.

Building on this legacy, their father (Keith David) built a successful business as a horse trainer in Hollywood, which OJ attempts to continue after his death. Em, while the most charismatic offspring, is less invested in the reality of maintaining a ranch full of horses. She’s interested when costumed cowboy Ricky (Steven Yeun), a former child sitcom actor with a theme park ranch down the road, offers to buy it.

It’s part UFO thriller, part commentary on Hollywood, and part film madness itself. There are conscious nods to close encounters of the third kind and signs. Movie and pop culture references are everywhere, from the dialogue to the vintage hats and shirts everyone wears around town, like the bright orange Scorpion King sweatshirt OJ wears during the climactic showdown.

Peele immediately sets an ominous vibe with a thread about a sitcom chimp going crazy. But his primary setting is in the rolling hills of Southern California’s interior ranches, which he and Dunkirk cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema rightly can’t get enough of. It is normal for the UFO to appear only at the magic hour.

As in Us, Nope features an exciting setup and lots of big, disparate ideas about legacy and perfection, the pursuit of the impossible shot, mythologies, and trauma. But, also as in Us, these elements don’t quite merge in a satisfying or revealing way.

And yet, Nope is still an entertaining world to stay in for two hours as OJ and Em attempt to document the wild and inexplicable spectacle in the clouds. They want the Oprah shot to be the photo that will have a life outside the dark corners of the internet. Others join the chase, like Brandon Pereas Angel, an excitable electronics store clerk, and gravel-voiced Michael Wincott as a bored cinematographer who’s tempted by the idea of ​​getting this single shot using only analog technology. .

Kaluuyas OJ is a man of few words, one of which is the title of the film (used wisely and for comic relief). Sometimes it seems to move at a freezing pace. His character is a bit enigmatic, but never boring. There is always something happening behind his penetrating eyes. Palmers Em, meanwhile, is a ball of energy and excitement and is equally compelling, although, again, slightly understated.

Nope has also already had critics rejecting less than favorable references to M. Night Shyamalan. But it’s also full of vibrant life. It does a lot to forgive the reveal, which I would even argue is irrelevant. It’s a film that offers a lot to chew on, which is more than most great summer shows can promise.

For some, nothing less thanThe sunken placewill be a disappointment. Fortunately, however, Peele isn’t afraid of the mess or the screams of the cloud above.

No, a Universal Pictures release in theaters Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for language throughout and some gory and violent imagery. Duration: 132 minutes. Two and a half out of four stars.

