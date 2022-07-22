Entertainment
Man says lack of body cameras impacted his Hollywood arrest – NBC 6 South Florida
A surveillance camera captured part of Dwain Watts’ 2019 arrest. The video is grainy and has no sound. But the Air Force veteran says it shows the moment he was injured by Hollywood cops.
After I was on the floor, he deliberately put one knee on the back of my neck with such force that it really caused nerve damage to my neck, Watts told NBC 6 in an exclusive interview.
Photos taken in the emergency room moments after his arrest show bruises and cuts to one of his shoulders. There is also a small cut on the head.
None of the officers had body cameras at the time. Watts thinks that would have made a difference.
Because they weren’t wearing them, they think they could make any false accusation against me, Watts said.
The police report says someone called 911 reporting a black, bald man in a gray shirt and white shorts broke into cars. This means that the caller saw the arrested person going up and down the street several times until he got into a red BMW.
Dwain Watts has been arrested after being charged with breaking into his own car. Now he’s suing Hollywood police. NBC 6’s Willard Shepard reports
This red BMW turns out to be his. According to police records, the vehicle was parked in front of the house Watts had just moved from and several blocks from where police arrested him.
But Watts was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence. He says a camera would have shown something different.
It would have proven that I had not resisted arrest, Watts said.
After spending a month in Broward County Jail, prosecutors dropped the charge.
Medical records provided by Watts show he was treated at the VA for neck pain, numbness in his fingers, among others. He also sought help for PTSD after the arrest.
$1.7 million check
In June, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson presented a check for $1.7 million from the federal government to the city of Hollywood to purchase body cameras for its officers.
I saw it as a need and didn’t even know they didn’t have body-worn cameras,” Wilson said.
Department management welcomed the change.
So having a camera that gives officers a point of view or perspective has definitely been beneficial, said Hollywood Deputy Chief of Police Jeff Devlin.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, at least 20 law enforcement agencies in South Florida have body cameras, capturing thousands of interactions between officers and the public.
A 2018 independent study attributed body cameras to a drop in the number of complaints and lawsuits filed against Miami-Dade County officers.
If you know everyone is looking at you, it makes you behave better, the policeman, but it also makes the person on the street who meets the cop behave better, said Dr. Lisa Stolzenberg, professor at the CRF and author of the study.
Take legal action
Watts has since filed a lawsuit against Hollywood police, the city and Officer Robert Knapp, who is listed as the arresting officer.
Joan Brown is Watts’ attorney.
When I asked for body cameras and they said they didn’t have them, I was very surprised, Brown said. Body cameras would show that Mr. Knapp was the aggressor and that my client was very docile in his request and very cooperative.
A Hollywood police spokesperson told us they believe in the value of body cameras, but it’s impossible to speculate whether they would have had any impact on the Watts case. She said none of the officers involved in her arrest have been disciplined and all but one remain with the force.
NBC 6 has requested an interview with someone from the department, including Officer Knapp. But they refused due to the ongoing trial.
In a deposition with Watts’ attorney, Knapp acknowledged that his knee was on his (Watts) body when they were on the ground. When asked where exactly, he said he couldn’t remember. He denied dragging Watts to the ground and said he did not learn he was the owner of the BMW until he was taken to hospital after complaining of his injuries.
