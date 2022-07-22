Review of Jordan Peele’s “Nope”: NPR



. Universal Studios

Universal Studios

When the first trailer for Nope dropped, viewers almost immediately took to social media trying to interpret the opaque montage of shots that revealed next to nothing about the film’s plot. It’s partly the work of Jordan Peele, because his first two feature films as a writer-director, get out and We, created high expectations for meandering, multi-layered social commentary through popcorn chills. More so, it’s a product of today’s cultural landscape, where seemingly every major movie or TV series is laden with twists and Easter eggs and spoiler-y cameos, lending itself to fervent Reddit threads breaking down the underlying meaning. background of the creator.

Surely Peele now knows what audiences expect of him and other filmmakers like him, which is likely why, once again, he’s managed to subvert our expectations. Nope is not so much a complicated experience to meticulously deconstruct as an experience that is always surprising. It’s a journey less focused on social commentary than its predecessors, but still full of meaning to unravel after leaving the theater.

Above all, he wants us to be impressed. And on that front, it does not disappoint.

The film opens by quoting a Bible verse from the Book of Nahum: “I will throw abominable filth on you, I will make you vile and I will put on a show for you”, followed by a quiet and eerie scene involving an animal that is worth better not say for the first time. – time viewers; to better scare you at the time. Ultimately, Nope immerses us in the world of OJ and Emerald Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer), two siblings dealing with the loss of their father Otis, Sr. (Keith David) while trying to keep the family business going. Haywood Hollywood Horses is their company, a horse fighting team that has worked with television and film productions for years and is based in the small town of Agua Dulce in the California desert valley.

Mysterious events and sightings from above begin to occur on the family ranch, and hard-working Emerald sees an opportunity to make some extra money by getting the perfect photo of a UFO to sell in line. Soon, she and OJ have been tricking the country with camera gear with the help of Angel (Brandon Perea), a tech salesman and eccentric supernatural enthusiast who has plenty of free time. (His actress girlfriend has just broken up with him, much to his dismay.) But the UFO poses more of a threat than they initially realize, and soon the three find themselves on the offensive and asking for help. an old-school filmmaker of the genre who is still shooting the actual film played by Michael Wincott.

True to Peele’s sensibility, Nope seems to borrow from a plethora of film references: Spielberg (especially Jaws and HEY), M. Night Shyamalan (Panels), and Extraterrestrial, just to name a few. Kaluuya plays OJ almost like the strong, silent cowboy heroes of old Hollywood westerns, a man of few words unless the occasion really demands it, and the kind of guy who keeps his feelings close to the waistcoat. . This contrasts nicely with Palmer’s Emerald which speaks faster and more freely; she’s the firecracker in that powder keg, injecting energy, wit and comic relief into a character whose ideas of how to keep the family’s legacy alive clash with her brother’s intentions. .

As the film progresses, the plot is always a few steps ahead of where the mind can go, and at least on first viewing, not all the threads necessarily hold together if you go there. think too long. (For example, a storyline involving Steven Yeun as an amusement park owner and former child star is very good at echoing the film’s themes, but also could have been developed more.) I also suspect that, as Weit will spark a lot of debate about what message Peele might be trying to convey to his audience, although I would say there’s less the here to discuss in this case. (On the other hand, maybe this itself is something to ponder.)

This does not mean Nope is light; with this film, he brings a new entry into the rich history of black westerns (the film directed by Sidney Poitier Buck and the preacher is visually referenced, for its part) and tap into themes about a cultural obsession with taming nature and enjoying pageantry. It’s also worth noting how Peele playfully speaks to black audiences and their frequent responses to horror movies through the clever title and actions of OJ and Emerald like Regina Hall’s ever-skeptical Brenda in the horror movie franchise, these characters are suspicious and smart about situations that are obviously ominous. “No” is not just a sentence, it is a means of survival.

But the objectives strongly favor thrills and mood setting. Aesthetically, it’s his most ambitious feature to date, with intensely crafted action sequences, jaw-dropping visuals courtesy of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, and superbly immersive sound design by Johnnie Burn. Peele seems to be having more fun with his audience than ever as a feature film director, and in turn, that makes for a fun watch.

In an age of sequels, prequels, reboots, and franchises within franchises, it’s refreshing to see a filmmaker working in this mode, evoking familiarity while keeping viewers on their toes. Nope only solidified my anticipation for anything and everything Peele does next.