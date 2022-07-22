Vijay Deverakonda responds if Liger will be a boon to Bollywood or Southern film industry when trailer launches

Vijay Deverakonda has been creating all the buzz recently thanks to his upcoming film Liger. Earlier today, the long-awaited trailer for the film dropped, increasing the excitement among the audience. The film will feature him in the role of a boxer who has a speech impediment. Apart from him, the movie also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson in key roles. A few hours ago at the Liger trailer launch in Hyderabad, Vijay was asked if he considers the film a boon for Bollywood or for the film industry in the South. Here’s what he had to say.

Vijay Deverakonda on Liger being a boon to Bollywood or the Southern film industry

During the launch of Liger’s trailer earlier today, Vijay was asked if Liger, who is billed as a “massive performer”, would be a boon to Bollywood or the Southern film industry. To that, the Arjun Reddy actor replied “I see it as me living a dream. A personal dream of mine and I see it as I like to tell stories, I like to tell them to a wide audience in huge auditoriums, and what bigger auditorium than India?I see it as a personal dream and ambition come to life.

Liger is supported by Puri Connects from Puri Jaganndah in collaboration with Dharma Productions from Karan Johar. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are financing the film together.

The film’s cinematography is by Vishnu Sarma while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Liger is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on August 25, 2022.

Liger’s song Akdi Bakdi was released last week to a very good response. After the release of Liger, Deverakonda’s next film, Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is released on December 23, 2022. After that, it moves to Jana Gana Mana with Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday after Liger, will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by Excel Entertainment.

