NJ actor Taurean Blacque of Hill Street Blues dies at 82





Newark native Blacque Bull, known for playing Det. Neal Washington in the Emmy-winning drama series Hill Street Bluesis dead. The actor, born Herbert Middleton Jr., was 82 when he died Thursday in Atlanta after a brief illness, reports Deadline. From 1981, Blacque played Washington with toothpicks in the crime drama created by Steven Bochco and Michael Kozoll. He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 1982, the year every nominee in the category was from Hill Street Blues. Blacque was a regular on the NBC show until its seven seasons ended in 1987. Hill Street Blues won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive years. The actor got his start with the Negro Ensemble Company and the New Federal Theater in New York. He appeared in the 1973 Tony award-winning production of The Niger River. In 1975, he played Luke in the Broadway crime thriller. We are interrupting this program… Blacques’ pre-Hill Street Blues TV appearances included One Life to Live, Good Times, Sanford and Son, The Tony Randall Show, The Bob Newhart Show, Taxi, Whats Happening!! , Charlies Angels and The Love Boat. He also had a role in the 1979 film Rocky II. After Hill Street Blues, Blacque voiced Roscoe in the Disney animated film Oliver and Company (1988) and from 1989 he originated the role of Henry Marshall on the NBC soap opera Generations, which followed a black family and a white family in Chicago. He also had a role in the 1989 science fiction film DeepStar Six. Blacque then played another police character, Det. Michael Wheeler, on the WB soap opera Savannah. He was a longtime resident of Atlanta, where he performed in shows with Alliance Theater. The actor had two biological sons and 10 adopted children. In 1989, he became national spokesperson for adoption. Blacque is survived by his 12 children, 18 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Thank you for relying on us to deliver journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Amy Kuperinsky can be reached at [email protected] and followed at @AmyKup on Twitter.

