Hollywood’s sexiest couple spotted in New York’s Hudson Valley





An award-winning actress and her superhero boyfriend have just been spotted in the Hudson Valley. Hollywood’s latest “it couple” have just been spotted together in the Hudson Valley. Big celebrities continue to hang out in the Hudson Valley, which only reinforces our title of “Hollywood on the Hudson.” Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted in Westchester County, New York broski__tt /Instagram broski__tt /Instagram Recently, Emmy Award-winning actress Zenday was spotted in Westchester County with her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland. “I just met Zendaya in Hastings, can’t believe she took a picture with me 😳‼️😫,” Instagram user broski__tt wrote. A fan spotted the Hollywood couple in Hastings-On-Hudson. And what’s so cool is both posing for pictures with the fan. You can see these photos above and below. Zendaya and Tom Holland hang out in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York broski__tt /Instagram broski__tt /Instagram For all the news the Hudson Valley shares, be sure to follow Hudson Valley Facebook post, download the Hudson Valley Post mobile app and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter. Zendaya and the Spider-Man actor were in Westchester County filming the new Dutch TV show ‘Crowded Room.’ Holland, 26, stars in the upcoming Apple+ series about people learning to live with mental illness. “Explore true and inspiring stories of people who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness,” IMDB says about “The Crowded Room”. Zendaya, 25, is not on the show but came to visit her boyfriend. Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted in New York SiriusXM Town Hall with the Cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home Getty Images for SiriusXM The couple were spotted in New York on Wednesday, days after the Euphoria star and Spider Man actor dragged through the Hudson Valley. They were spotted leaving an unnamed New York restaurant, PEOPLE reports. Zendaya and Holland met in 2016 while working on Spider-Man Homecoming. After years of speculation, they confirmed their relationship in July 2021. Tom Hanks recently spotted in In Ellenville, New York Earlier this month, we reported that “Hollywood royaltywas spotted at a theater in the Hudson Valley. Tom Hanks recently visited Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York. Hanks was in Ulster County for a play he wrote which is currently played in Ellenville. popular actor Timothy Busfield was photographed in the Hudson Valley and is related to the piece. World famous celebrities seen at many Hudson Valley businesses Hudson Valleys 16 Favorite Old Celebrities 6 Celebrity-Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley

