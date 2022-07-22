The giant art of Claes Oldenburg

Claes Oldenburg in 1965.Photograph by Tony Evans/Getty

I’m for Kool-art, 7-Up art, Pepsi-art, Sunshine art, 39 cents art, 15 cents art. . . . I am for an art of things lost or thrown away on the way home from school. When artist Claes Oldenburg, who penned these words in 1961, died this week at ninety-three, it felt like a long time since his vision, for better or worse, had not engaged the central circle of the art worlds. Warning. If he hadn’t exactly disappeared from view, he had fainted a little. Examples of his oversized and monumental homages to pure thing ordinary things, celebrated in the Whitman-esque list above, can be found in many American cities, a giant clothespin in Philadelphia, ruffles in Kansas City, but, although his sculptures are often appreciated, they do exist now more as local color than visionary art. They have become, ironically Oldenburg would have appreciated, numbered among the vernacular eccentricities that have always dotted the American landscape: the giant elephant in Margate, the duck on Long Island, or the giant pickle that once stood on Fifth Avenue. and Broadway. .

Still, Oldenburg had its pioneering moment. One of the three saints of the early rise of popism in the United States, alongside Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, he was something of an odd one out among them. Le Duchampien It’s art because I say so! the propositions of his work were less obvious than they were in the tongue-in-cheek serigraphs of Warhol or the comic book painting of Lichtenstein. (Lichtenstein never copied a panel from a war or romance comic book. Rather, he took the style and made up his own mind about what an iconic panel should be.) But Oldenburg was a artist of a kind more obviously pleasant and old-fashioned: a wizard of a draftsman, with a touch of quick, freehand scribbling that delighted his liquidity even though his subjects were the skyscrapers of Park Avenue and the American highways. This piece, between soft and hard, big and small, rose above the more familiar pop tension between art and non-art. It was his signature and gave his art its wit, mischief and grace.

Raised partly in Scandinavia and the United States, as a binational citizen, combining the identities and temperaments of an austere and melancholic Sweden with an abundant and pneumatic America, Oldenburg first became famous for transforming objects of ordinary appearance into manifestly expressive art. His downtown store, from 1961, was filled with roughly cut and painted plaster versions of edible cheeseburgers and cheap cakes. The aroma of European art brut and Jean Dubuffet still emanated from it. They had a grungy, bohemian vibe even as they mocked, in their sloppy surfaces, the romantic rhetoric of American abstract painting. (At this time, Oldenburg also invented a kind of evil but transcendent American superhero named, strangely and presciently, RayGunlong before the B-movie actor ran for office.)

It was in the mid-1960s that Oldenburg arrived in the uptown and began making more polished, finished soft objects, and the monument designs for which he is still, justifiably, best known: a Good Humor bar taking the place of the Pan Am building, with its wooden stick in the air and a bite taken from its corner to let traffic pass; a colossal monument proposed to replace the Washington Obelisk which showed a pair of scissors pointing skyward, with its shears in constant motion; a belated submission to the 1922 Chicago Tribune architectural competition, a famous moment in American contemplation, then rejection, of modernist architecture, in the form of a giant clothespin soaring away, clutching its spring metallic against itself. These designs were masterpieces of American deadpanness, both hilarious in their solemnity and blissfully free-spirited in their design and in their parody of heroic architectural renderings. They seem to belong to the best American satire of the time, what were called spoofs or put-ons, like Stan Freberg’s radio commercial parodies that were also radio commercials.

Oldenburg’s monumental homages to the sheer thinginess of ordinary things—including the Shuttlecocks in Kansas City—can be found in many American cities.Photograph by Carol M. Highsmith/Corbis/Getty

Like so many American artists, Oldenburg was a parodist of American abundance that later profited from it. Surprisingly, in the 1970s and after, his monument projects began to be transformed into real monuments in American cities. No matter how passionately one admired his designs and loved the fine comic verve he brought to the still mind-numbing enterprise of plaza art, the actual monuments never really worked. They were . . . never quite big sufficient. Part of the charm of the designs was that the things they imagined weren’t just big but huge, they were imagined on the scale of American skyscraper engineering, but then produced to scale. of American monumental sculpture, a smaller thing. Yet the fact that his monuments were fabricated was a triumph of American ability to believe.

An immensely serious-looking man whose humor sometimes seemed buried in a single glint in his eye, both an art-world maverick and a cynosure his brother Richard, for many years served as the director of the Oldenburg Museum of Modern Art went on to make many more monuments with his wife and collaborator, Coosje van Bruggen. No doubt revisions and reassessments await his and their reputation. It’s easy to overestimate the softness or nostalgia of Oldenburg art. In truth, most of his favorite objects only look nostalgic from our current vantage point; in their time, his cheeseburgers and frozen desserts were a demotic, slangya provocation. The most consistent, though slightly worn, idea in his art was not soft and gentle, but big. No artist ever more intuitively understood or exemplified Whitman’s vision of an absolute kind of American materialism, of an art that could be made not of ideal imaginings but of real things and only real things. That’s what 7-Up art, 15 cent art, is.

But Oldenburg’s humor depended on his also having a caustic sense of the limitations of his visions. As this writer once wrote, Warhol showed us that the apotheosis and the burlesque dream of Whitman turn out to be more or less identical. Where Warhol and the other Popsters seem to have stumbled upon this truth poetically, Oldenburg pursued it satirically. His jokes are the most serious thing about him. The monumental tango and the simili-monumental tango come together in his imagination, with the continuation and its parodic part of the same dance of meaning. And so, if, like any artist, Oldenburg’s contribution was time-limited and specific, increasing in the sixties and perhaps decreasing since, it was also, in retrospect, gently, masterfully, comically, enormous.