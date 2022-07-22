Jo Koy on Chelsea Handler, Steven Spielberg, Doing Comedy on Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter

Jo Koy is more than ready to start laughing again, and he’s pretty sure the audience will be too.

He’ll put that theory to the test on September 13, when the best-selling comic turns its arena act into its fourth Netflix special. The hour, titled Live from the Los Angeles Forum, delves into his struggles in Hollywood, where he and his Filipino heritage have not always been celebrated. It was directed by Shannon Hartman and produced by Koy, Hartman, Joe Meloche and Michelle Caputo.

During a brief stop at his home in Los Angeles, newly single Koy spoke candidly about telling jokes in an increasingly difficult climate and why he thanks God for Steven Spielberg.

You are about to release your fourth Netflix special. What was important to you this time around?

It’s the biggest I’ve ever shot. It was at the Great Western Forum so I had to be big in this one.

What does being “big” mean?

I used to work at Nordstrom Rack on Sepulveda [Boulevard], and I used to live there too, so I used to walk past the Great Western Forum, which is now called the Kia Forum, all the time. It’s so iconic and in your head you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s never gonna happen’, but then you convince yourself that you’re going to perform there one day. Fast forward to 20 years later, and here I am, on this stage, and so I had to bring it. We sold something like 28,000 tickets, which is huge, and I knew I wanted to swing out and then sustain that energy for that many people, for that long, that’s a lot.

What did you find you wanted to say with this set?

My main focus was my struggle in the business. You see a special hour on Netflix and that’s me in this huge arena, but that’s not what it was a few years ago. There was a plot of no. Netflix first said no to me, and then I happened to not listen to them and pay for [a special] myself and produce it myself and modify it myself and then bring it to them. [They ultimately bought and released Jo Koy: Live From Seattle in 2017.] It was a big deal, but we live in a time and a generation that reacts differently when they hear no, and I wanted to show people that none of this would have happened if I had just taken no for an answer. And so I talked about Netflix, I told the story of Netflix about Netflix, and I thought that was kind of cool because my relationship with Netflix hasn’t always been rosy.

There are a lot of people who will tell you that going out on stage right now is scary, both because you don’t know what might happen and because you don’t know how your material might get out of context. Do any of these concerns appeal to you?

No. My whole style is to tell stories and I like to stay in my pocket: it’s about me and my family. So I’m not afraid of that at all. I’m still able to say, “Hey, I’m being honest and this is my family and this is my truth.”

Whitney Cummings recently announced that she will be releasing a stand-up special, but that she will retain ownership of it so she can do whatever she wants with it in the future. Does this strategy appeal to you?

With Live from Seattle, I was one of the first to do so. Now that was a definite year that I wanted to be on [Netflix]. It was the year [2017] that they did that first push with all the big comics and I thought I belonged on that list. I was just like, ‘No, you’re not going to tell me no. I belong here and I’ll shoot it myself and you’ll see why. So that was my main reasoning at the time, I wasn’t going to be denied this place, but having full control was another plus and also knowing I had other places I could go with it.

You’ve said in the past that Hollywood didn’t know what to do with you for a long time. When do you think that changed?

When Live from Seattle fall [in 2017], we could literally feel the difference overnight in ticket sales. I broke that record in Hawaii. I sold more tickets than Mariah Carey. It was like 12 sold-out shows in a row – we sold something like 23,000 tickets, the most I’ve ever sold. Then we started noticing this all over the country and then overseas, and it was crazy.

And how about when it comes to Hollywood?

Hollywood just didn’t bite. That’s what I talk about in the special, so I don’t want to say too much, but I just thought, “What are you acting like you don’t see it? Or what don’t you see? These numbers are crystal clear. I am an arena act. I’m on a list of people who aren’t comedians selling arenas. It’s like Elton John, Billy Joel, Jo Koy and Coldplay. Like, what don’t you see? And it hurt. It hurt a lot. And yeah, it was offensive to still have to convince a lot of people that what I’m saying is relevant and funny. So [his 2019 Netflix special] Arrives hot dropped, and that’s when Steven Spielberg saw me, and when Steven looked at it, he was like, “I love that.” And when Steven says that, everyone in the industry goes “Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah.” (Laughs.)

And the next thing you know it makes you do Easter Sunday —

It’s crazy. I struggled for 32 years wondering who’s going to notice me and then Steven Spielberg notices me and then he wants to make a movie out of what I’m talking about and he’s my biggest fan. No one would believe this story, but thank goodness for Steven.

When you started doing Easter Sunday, what do you think has become particularly important to you?

The most important part for me was that I finally had the chance to represent my people, my culture, my mother, and I didn’t want to make a film where I laugh at – where people laugh at we. I wanted to celebrate my culture; I wanted to represent my people, and I wanted to make sure that they were proud, that they went to see this movie and saw everyone laughing with us and not at us, because for years they had been making fun of us to the point of are like, “We don’t know what to do with you in Hollywood.” And now we can change that and we can show that, “Hey, this plan that we’re doing can work for everyone.” It happens to be with the Filipinos here, but there are a lot of voices in this country that need to be heard and celebrated.

What is the status of your ABC driver? I know he was adopted this spring, but there seemed to be rumblings to try to find another way in.

We’ll keep throwing stuff at the wall until it sticks. I don’t mind trying; that’s why I’m here. I want to keep telling my story, and I want to tell the stories of others.

What else is on the bucket list?

More movies. I love it. I also want to direct and produce more, and I want to find other talent there. I know how hard this has been for me, so now that I have the door open, I want to let more of these people in.

When I spoke with you and Chelsea Handler in December, you talked about this very idea of ​​potentially starting a production company where that would be a goal. Is this still the plan? [Editor’s note: This interview was conducted before Handler and Koy announced they’d split.]

Well, no disrespect, but it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do separately as Jo Koy because there’s a lot of friends and comedians that I’ve been working with for a long time and that’s something I’m passionate about soloing and wanting to accomplish first as Jo Koy. So yeah, that’s always been my thing and I can’t wait to do it. For example, we already have a few that we will announce soon. I’m very, very excited, and I’ll be sure to call you first.

Interview edited for length and clarity.