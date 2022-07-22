Cash for Creators: San Francisco Initiative Provides Guaranteed Income to Hungry Artists

San Francisco-based spoken word and theater artist Javier Reyes was taking a nap when he got the call. It was Alie Jones, co-founder and director of Black Freighter Press, a collective of black and brown Bay Area literary artists. She said, Hi, we want to pay you $1,000 a month for 18 months, and you don’t have to do anything in return.

Reyes, who had worked for 20 years as a creator, educator and bridge-builder/problem-solver, was skeptical. Suddenly someone wanted to pay him to make art? I’m like, What’s the catch? What is the hook? My deficit mindset kicked in. But she was like, No, it’s a gift. It’s your time.

Reyes is one of 60 artists currently receiving $1,000 a month in unrestricted funds through an 18-month Guaranteed Income Project run by the nonprofit Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) based in San Francisco. Called Creative Communities Coalition for Guaranteed Income, the program has a $1.3 million budget, with funding from Jack Dorseys #StartSmall Initiative and MacKenzie Scott.

This is YBCA’s second direct giving project, and the nonprofit has learned from its first. We wanted to work deeper in the community with this phase and be more equitable in our approach, says Christian Medina Beltz, senior communications manager at YBCA. YBCA’s mission is to empower artists to be agents of change. This time, it partnered with six community arts organizations who selected the grant recipients.

In addition to Black Freighter Press, partner organizations include the San Francisco Chinese Cultural Center (CCCSF), Count Transgender Districtthe Mission District-based Dance Theater, Raza Gallery, which focuses on Latinx artists and the visual arts, and the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Company.

We chose organizations that have a long history in San Francisco, are known to be strongholds of the community, and have an artistic practice that we respect, explains Medina Beltz. We also wanted to make sure the program reflected the diversity of communities in San Francisco.

Find money in any language

This grassroots approach has allowed the coalition to reach artists who are often excluded from the traditional granting process due to language barriers and/or a lack of connection to the fine arts world. Philanthropy is under-resourced to BIPOC communities in the area of ​​arts and culture, says CCWHC Executive Director Jenny Leung. Community art has been undervalued and underserved.

CCWHC staff members met artists from the community in their homes and asked questions about their lives, their vision of Chinatown, and their process of creating art. It’s almost like a different form of a grant application. Instead of asking them to fill out a grant application, it was more about listening and having an empathetic approach to the selection, says Leung. Identifying the funding barriers they face has been an important part of the process for us.

One of CCWHC’s beneficiaries is a woman named Xiaojie. She leads a troupe of Chinatown aunts in performances of traditional fan dancing and sword dancing. They practice in Portsmouth Square, a public park often referred to as the Chinatown lounge. Xiaojie lives in an ORS with her husband and keeps her umbrellas and swords by her bed, says Vida Kuang, director of CCWHC’s community arts program. She doesn’t have a studio, but like any real artist, that doesn’t stop her from working on her craft. They are professionals; when you talk about community artists, you mean people who have an artistic practice, a craft and a dedication, and who reflect a unique form of community narrative.

The artist’s life, 2.0

The old romantic dream of life as an artist living in an attic in Paris, sipping a latte by day, creating masterpieces by night has always been less fair than many readers of Ernest Hemmingways A Moveable Feast could realize it. Today, making art in upscale cities like San Francisco, New York, or Los Angeles is increasingly the preserve of those with family money or lucrative sinecures.

In San Francisco, often classified as the most expensive city in the country, many would-be color designers rely on government subsidies to pay for the cost of a single room in an SRO. They still struggle to find the time to create, says Leung. Our communities have been deeply underfunded, even though artists are the lifeblood of our communities and contribute so much.

Certainly, the monthly income of community creators seems like a valuable way to recognize this contribution. But how high can $1,000 a month really go in a place like San Francisco?

Far enough, Reyes said. He’s been seeing the money show up in his bank account since the start of this round of funding in the fall of 2021. You’d be surprised how much you make with $1,000 a month. It helped alleviate a lot of the stresses of being a San Francisco creative, educator, and brotha, he says. That extra $1,000 a month gives me time to sit down with other people and help them define their vision and their life. A lot of times I’m like, Hey man, I know you have a budget that you’re trying to stick to. Lunch is for me. Or, What do you need? As an educator, you must watch over young people. Sometimes a gesture of love is more important than the amount of money. But let’s face it, often it comes with money.

Guaranteed income programs, at their best, allow those who have long scratched the surface to become donors themselves. For Reyes, this is a huge advantage of the program. He says he uses about half of the money for his own needs and about half to help others. When you’re an artist and an educator, you’re surrounded by other people trying to put the puzzle together on their own, trying to make their dream come true. If I’m the only successful artist in my community, I’ll never really be successful. In my community, we live by a motto, Everyone eats. If I have food, I will share. We cannot lose this kind of generosity in society.

Like many proponents of guaranteed income programs and direct giving, Reyes praises the lack of cumbersome paperwork and rejection letters that are endemic to typical grant application processes. What’s great is that the verification has already been done. Other people have already said, this person is doing a great job.

One small step for San Francisco, one giant leap for guaranteed income?

The YBCA program is aligned with guaranteed income pilot projects across the United States. As with these other initiatives, a broader goal here is to contribute to the growing research showing that guaranteed income can correct the punitive effects of wealth disparity.

Many members of our coalition want to pressure lawmakers to make guaranteed income a reality, and not just in this small sample. We can use this as a case study of how universal basic income improves the lives of artists. It shows that the model is working, and that people can live with dignity and practice their art and survive, says Medina Beltz.

Leung wants to change the way philanthropy funds the arts. This is a new equitable support model. Community arts organizations are tied to communities, and philanthropy has never supported that. There has been no spillover to communities of color and artists who bring vibrancy, she says.

Reyes also hopes to see more projects like this. Man, you know, I wanna be a testimonial to make the case for the next group of artists to get this and keep finding more worthy ways to fund artists than this rat race, this obstacle course that people go through to get around $500.