Does Netflix have a temporary glitch?
The highly anticipated Netflix Q2 Quarterly Results were announced on Tuesday, and the reactions were mixed, with CEO Reed Hastings saying their subscriber numbers were less bad provided that. netflix lost nearly a million subscribers.
Netflix numbers are dissected
Kim: I have never seen a company scrutinized, even in mainstream media, like this. And in our profession, it’s quite rare, let’s put it that way.
Mast: They were expected to lose 2 million subscribers, they ended up losing just under a million subscribers, so I guess popping the champagne? !
The key indicator is that they forecast that next quarter they Gain a million subscribers, which is what many investors were looking for in the stock that broke out after this disclosure, because they seem to at least think that those two quarters of losses will be reversed.
Is Netflix having a temporary glitch, a very Netflix-specific issue, or is the whole streaming business struggling?
Kim: We remain in ambiguity. Netflix says, we’ve overcome the worst. It is unclear exactly how they overcame the worst. Some on Wall Street are encouraged to say they are will not increase their spending of $17 billion a year on content, so they now have discipline.
Lower ad-supported level
Kim: They’re announcing that they’re going to have this new tier where people, who maybe don’t want to pay the full ship for Netflix every month, can get a lower cost ad-supported level. It won’t happen until next year.
They’re rushing like crazy to do it, which kind of makes you think, what’s going on? Why is it so urgent to rush like this? It’s a tricky thing to do.
Mast: They now have two more quarters before they say this level of publicity will go into effect. And they announced a big splash Partnership with Microsoft, which I think the market likes because: A) Microsoft is already a giant player in the advertising business, and B) it’s not Google. They don’t hand over their keys to the kingdom to the biggest competitor in space.
Netflix drives the entire industry when it comes to the stock market.
Mast: The whole Hollywood wagon is hitched to Netflix, because Disney and Paramount, and all these other companies, go up and down as Netflix goes up and down. It’s kind of crazy considering the industry of all these other companies, whether it’s theme parks, theatrical distribution or consumer products.
Netflix drives the entire industry when it comes to the stock market. And for the most part, the stock market has lost trust in the growth trajectory of these companies, and that Netflix is turning the corner here is at least a somewhat positive sign.
Has Netflix really turned the corner?
Mast: I think the fact that they’re so rosy in their subscriber gain projections, there’s a lot of big ifs there. They saw that the Numbers for Stranger Things in the second quarter were higher in terms of consumption than they had anticipated, and there will potentially be a bit of a carryover of that, because [its] the last two episodes aired during this quarter.
But there’s still plenty of time before this quarter ends, and will those Stranger Things fans show up? And is there enough to keep them interested so that subscriber numbers don’t suffer? That’s the big question.
Kim: I’ll just note that Stranger Things isn’t a new property, and there’s been a shift in personnel and strategy since the approach that created a franchise like [it]. So I don’t know how the page is turned here.
