The Last Movie Stars is a festive canonization of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

The six-part, six-hour HBO Max series The Last Movie Stars, a documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, directed by Ethan Hawke, is a work of unequivocal hagiography, even canonization. Its tone of reverence goes beyond the two leads (who were married for fifty years, until Newman’s death in 2008) to embrace the actors they worked with and the directors and writers who fostered their craft. Yet Hawke, himself one of the most creative and inquisitive actors of the era, makes his film (which comes out Thursday) a party, and makes the most of the troubled circumstances of its production, to know the covid pandemic.

The documentary includes three main elements: clips from the actors’ films, other archival footage (including that of the family), and Zoom appearances of Hawke and his actor friends, which feature much more in the soundtrack. of the film than in its images on the screen. Newman planned to write a memoir and commissioned a friend to record interviews with his friends, colleagues, and family members; later Newman changed his mind and destroyed (literally burned) the audio recordings. But his family had thousands of pages of interview transcripts, which they gave to Hawke. (A book based on these transcriptions, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, will be released in October, achieving something of the autobiography that Newman had planned.) With the transcripts in hand, Hawke recruits his own friends to bring these audios to life, and describes the resulting film as a game with voices. The other cast are shown on lo-fi Zoom-like screens, and the encounters are overtly social and warm; the actors are dressed casually in domestic settings, and some are joined by pets. George Clooney plays Newman and Laura Linney plays Woodward.

Beyond the art of Newman and Woodwards, says Hawke, he admired them as people; even as a teenager, he viewed them as ethical citizens, valued their political commitments (Newman’s activities were particularly visible), their philanthropy, and what he considered their family life, and he wondered what it was like to be them. Newman was born in 1925 in Shaker Heights, Ohio; Woodward, in 1930, in Thomasville, Georgia. After military service in World War II, college, and an unfortunate stint in the family sporting goods business, Newman went to New York to act. Woodward, who made becoming a movie star his life’s goal, hit town around the same time; the two met as stunt doubles on a stage production of William Inges Picnic in 1953, and they almost immediately sparked a backstage romance. Newman was previously married to Jackie Witte (voiced by Zoe Kazan); they divorced in 1957, and Woodward and Newman married the following year.

Both Newman and Woodward were very active in the live-action television series of the fifties. Both signed contracts with film studios, and Woodward took the first big dive: for The Three Faces of Eve, from 1957, she won the Oscar for Best Actress. Newman was also popular and acclaimed in the late 1950s and 1960s, appearing in films such as Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Hustler and reaching the pinnacle of stardom in films such as Hud, Cool Hand Luke and Butch. Cassidy. and the Sundance Kid. The couple had three children (the first of them, Nell, born in 1959), and Woodward reduced her work: she took on the main responsibility of raising their children and also sought to integrate Newman’s three children. of his first marriage into the family. . Newman became a director, in order to make films that offered Woodward strong roles; he continued his political activism during Eugene McCarthy’s 1968 presidential campaign; he became a racing driver; he formed an independent production company with Sidney Poitier and Barbra Streisand to make films more freely than the studios allowed, on a lower budget.

Newman was also an alcoholic whose behavior strained their marriage. He was a loving but distant father, and his relationship with his son, Scott, born in 1950, was particularly strained. Scott abused drugs and alcohol and died of an overdose in 1978, a loss from which Newman suffered badly but, as his friends say, almost inexpressibly. His career continued with acclaimed films like Absence of Malice and The Verdict; after eight Best Actor nominations, he finally won this Oscar, for reprising his role as The Hustler in Martin Scorsese’s The Color of Money. In the 1970s, Woodward felt, as an actress in her forties, that her film career was waning, and she made more TV movies, with great success. (She won three Emmy Awards out of nine nominations.) The couple later devoted themselves to acting (Woodward was artistic director of the Westport Playhouse) and philanthropy (Newman created a series of summer camps for terminally ill children and co-founded a line of packaged foods to fund charitable projects). In 2007, Woodward was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease; Newman died of cancer in 2008.

This is essentially the story that Hawke elaborates in detail in six hours. The vivid personalities that populate the story, including Gore Vidal (Brooks Ashmanskas), Woodwards Aunt Maude Brink (LaTanya R. Jackson), and Martin Ritt (Jonathan Marc Sherman), bring out piquant details; Newman’s daughters speak with great love for their parents (and his two daughters from his first marriage express their love and admiration for Woodward) but do not dwell on the pain of family life. Paul Schrader (who directed Hawke in First Reformed) makes a fascinating observation about Newman’s performance in Hud: he deems her of immense historical significance, as the ancestor of all subsequent Hollywood anti-heroes. Hawke manages to keep the briefing proceedings lively and, even using clips from Newmans and Woodwards films as a visual backdrop for biographical discussions, he displays a keen eye for moments that highlight artistry and actors characters.

The Last Movie Stars is a misnomer, however; the past few decades have produced stars who are both objects of public reverence and names whose involvement reliably makes a movie possible. On the contrary, Newman and Woodward were (as their friend Vidal put it) survivors of the studio system, contract actors who moved to a freelance system where they chose projects on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with agents and managers, not conforming to the dictates of the studio. heads. What is most meaningful and memorable about The Last Movie Stars is how it reveals the transformation of the film industry itself, the actors’ place in it, and how Newman and Woodward negotiated the changing conditions and changing mores surrounding the actors’ careers. The secret subject of cinema is the status and role of actors for the purpose of movie stars. It is about control, artistic and professional, and about the struggle for power in the film industry and in the art of cinema; in this regard, Hawke made both a personal film and an emblem of the current state of cinema.

The struggle that actors face in wanting roles, competing for them, or deciding to play a part in order to secure the production of a particular film inevitably involves studio politics and funding. Newman proved to be a successful businessman, a manager of his own career choosing roles that enhanced his reputation while building a personal brand. (Here, too, Hawke points out that Newman’s self-management was not at odds with his artistic motivation, but in sync with it, the documentary highlights the correspondences between the roles Newman played and the real issues he faced. was confronted.)