Country fair-style entertainment returns to Santa Anita Park – Pasadena Star News





The Los Angeles County Fair is over for the year, but its cousin has stopped in the San Gabriel Valley. State Fair Entertainment Los Angeles runs from July 21 through August 20. It all happens at Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Attractions include: The Extreme Zone, with Wheel of Fate and Human Cannonball, Live Music, Carnival Games and Rides, Pig Races, Dog Stunt Shows, Motocross and BMX Stunt Shows . Santa Anita Park kicked off its State Fair Entertainment Los Angeles event at Arcadia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The event, which runs through August 20, features stunt shows, concerts, carnival games and rides, fair trade foods and more. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

A motorcyclist with Dialed Action Sports performs a stunt during the State Fair Entertainment Los Angeles event at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The event, which runs through August 20, includes stunt shows, concerts, carnival games and rides, fair food and more. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

A dog performs a stunt during the State Fair Entertainment Los Angeles event at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The event, which runs through August 20, includes stunt shows, concerts, carnival games and rides, fair food and more. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Dogs around the corner during a race at the State Fair Entertainment Los Angeles event at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The event, which runs through August 20, features performances by stunts, concerts, carnival games and rides, fair food and more. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Santa Anita Park kicked off its State Fair Entertainment Los Angeles event at Arcadia on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The event, which runs through August 20, features stunt shows, concerts, carnival games and rides, fair trade foods and more. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer) Fair foods include funnel cake, fried Oreos, cotton candy and Juicy’s Outlaw Grill, with 83 feet of grilling space where 1,500 giant turkey legs will be prepared. Admission $10; $7 for 60 and over and 6 to 12 year olds. For more information: statefairent.com.

