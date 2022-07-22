How Jordan Peele Kissed Nope Added to Universal Studios Hollywood





Friday is both a big day at the movies and a big day at Universal Studios Hollywood, and for the same reason. Jordan Peele’s new movie Nope released in theaters and the same day, new addition to World Famous Studio Tour to debut Jupiter’s Claim set of the movie. It’s the first time we’ve seen the debut of a movie and a theme park attraction on the same day, but Jordan Peele was more than happy to work alongside the theme park team while he was making his film. Normally when a movie is translated into a theme park attraction, like when theme park attractions become movies this happens after the movie is released and becomes a hit, but with Nope Universal took a different approach by making the film and adding the theme park at the same time, which gave the theme park unprecedented access to the film. I had the opportunity to speak with Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino about the addition to the Studio Tour, and he told me that Jordan Peele loved the idea of ​​seeing Nope added to Hollywood Universal Studios and was more than willing to let them see behind the curtain. Corfino explained… He was very welcoming. When I first met him on set he was like ‘Oh my God, that’s great’ and ‘let us know what we can do to help you’. And so it was really one of those things where he welcomed us with open arms. And that took a big step forward, because it meant we got to see the previous cuts and we got to see the movie as it was being made to understand how we could be true to its vision. Although Corfino does not say anything about what could have been different regarding other cuts of Nope, every movie goes through some sort of process of change over time that most of us never get to see. In most cases, these cuts never see the light of day, but Jordan Peele was apparently more than willing to give Universal Creative that access in order to help them create the best version of Jupiter’s Claim possible. Creating a movie or TV show that becomes popular and has its own fan base is certainly something special, but there seems to be a somewhat unique feeling when that same property becomes a theme park experience. The creators of Phineas and Ferb got emotional when it comes to seeing their creations at Disneyland. Lin-Manuel Miranda seems determined to find a theme park home for Charm . Seeing your work on screen is one thing. Seeing his work become “real” is something else. Jordan Peele clearly had a similar feeling when Universal Creative approached him about this idea. A portion of his film will now be seen by everyone on the Universal Studios Hollywood tour for years to come. It’s quite an honor considering that the other two directors to have recreated their sets for the tour are Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg. It’s a pretty impressive company, even if Peele is adamant he’s not the greatest horror director of all time Or anything. Nope opens in theaters and on the World Famous Studio Tour on July 22.

