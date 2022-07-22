Delfonics lead singer William Poogie Hart dies at 77





William Poogie Hart, one of the founders of the Grammy-winning trio, the Delfonics, who helped write and sing a smooth tenor lead on popular Sound of Philadelphia ballads such as La-La (means I love you) and Didn’t I (blow your mind this time), died July 14 in a Philadelphia hospital. He was 77 years old. Her son Hadi told The New York Times that the cause was complications from the surgery. From the late 1960s through the mid-1970s, the Delfonics had six Top 40 pop hits and more than a dozen Top 20 R&B hits. With Thom Bell as producer and co-writer, their his sound was defined by Mr. Hart’s rich orchestral arrangements and layered harmonies sometimes rising to a falsetto that made Philadelphia soul as essential in the 1970s as the Detroits Motown label had been in years past. decade. The Delfonics, whose other songs included Ready or not here I come (I can’t hide from love) and Break your promise, were among the early hits of a wave of Philadelphia vocal groups that included the Spinners, the OJays, and the Stylistics. Their songs remained popular long after they stopped having hits. The Delfonics have been heard on movie soundtracks by Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee and have been covered by Prince, Aretha Franklin and other artists. Nicki Minaj, the Fugees and many other artists have sampled them. In 1971, Didn’t I (blew your mind this time) brought the Delfonics a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. They were inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014. William Alexander Hart was born in Washington on January 17, 1945 and grew up in Philadelphia. He began singing in bands as a teenager, and with his younger brother Wilbert Hart and Randy Cain (later replaced by Major Harris) formed the Delfonics’ forerunner, the Orthonics, in 1965. They soon heard of from a local writer-arranger, Bell, who eventually worked not only with the Delfonics but also with the Spinners and Stylistics. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available. The Delfonics initially broke up in the 1970s, but later toured in various combinations. Mr. Harts’ outside projects included the 2007 album Three Tenors of Soul with two other 1970s stars: Russell Thompkins Jr. of Stylistics and Ted Mills of Blue Magic.

