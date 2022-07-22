James Webb Space Telescope lands on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”





You can see life, the universe and everything explode from Trevor Noah’s horizons as he walks through NASA’s newest space telescope in front of a live audience. The comedian sat down with James Webb Space Telescope Program Director Gregory Robinson on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” on Tuesday, July 19. Noah said he was still trying to catch up on posting stunning images of Webb’s operational work a few days ago, showing everything from distant galaxies to a “cliff” of dust and gas. “We’re seeing something from 13 billion years ago,” Noah said of a selection of new images, shaking his head in disbelief. “I’m sorry, what?” What does it mean ? Live updates: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Mission

Related: How the James Webb Space Telescope works in pictures “Well, sometimes I say ‘what’ too,” admitted Robinson, who has worked with NASA almost continuously since 1989. He added that what we see is light traveling from very far away, 186,000 miles per second (nearly 670,000 km/h). ). The events Webb captures, he said, “are just coming to us now. It’s time-distance travel of light.” Noah, trying to manipulate time travel like Doctor Strange, immediately grasped some interesting implications. “What are we using this information for? Will it tell us that the aliens are gone [for Earth] and are you already there? Does this tell us where we will go after destroying the Earth?” Robinson said Webb’s mission is to answer some basic astronomy questions, which scientists know surprisingly little about. “Where do we come from? How do we fit into this universe? Are we alone, it’s another we’re looking for. It helps inform us of how we fit into the universe.” The conversation also covered Robinson’s own story, which began decades ago in rural Virginia, where his parents were sharecroppers. As one of their 11 children, he grew up segregated from black people during the Jim Crow era (which you can see in the films of the 2016 film “Hidden Figures” about black women engineers at NASA , based on a bestselling book). Noah added that despite these obstacles, Robinson was the person NASA called on in 2018 when Webb was way behind schedule and over budget. “It was a failure,” Noah said, “and yet they called you. They said, ‘We need you to do this,’ and you did it.” Robinson credited the teachers at his segregated school with sowing the seeds of his success, saying they were often highly qualified even though it was difficult for black people to get jobs in industry during this time. “They nurtured us. They cared about us. So my debut was very strong.” Regarding Webb’s difficult journey, Robinson added that much of the hard work had been done before he was tasked with intervening 4.5 years ago. Alongside NASA, industry and international partners have helped Webb launch perfectly on December 25, 2021 and guide him through the six-month commissioning period. “This team is an incredibly, incredibly smart team. Smarts never fail NASA, and certainly not for this team,” Robinson said. Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace (opens in a new tab). Follow us on twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in a new tab) and on Facebook (opens in a new tab).

