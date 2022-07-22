Millie Bobby Brown makes history by receiving the highest starting salary for an actor under 20

Millie Bobby Brown would have made history as she is set to receive a $10 million ($8.4 million) paycheck for her role in Enola Holmes 2.

The 18-year-old Stranger Things star is believed to be setting a record for the biggest starting salary paid to an actor under 20.

The actress first starred as Enola in the 2020 film opposite Henry Cavill and is set to earn a much bigger sum for the sequel, according to Variety.

Hit: Millie Bobby Brown would have made history as she is set to receive a $10m (8.4m) paycheck for her role in Enola Holmes 2 (pictured in May 2022)

Millie stars as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes in the film series, with Henry playing the famous detective.

Netflix confirmed there would be a sequel to the film – which received positive reviews from critics – in May.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming service announced, “A sequel is on the way!” Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will be back in ENOLA HOLMES 2′.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Now a detective for hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes tackles her first official case to find a missing girl, as sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires… help from friends and Sherlock unravel.

Payday: The Stranger Things, 18, would set record for highest initial salary paid to actor under 20

Millie is already used to a big paycheck, having apparently earned $20,000 per episode from the first season of Stranger Things.

Thanks to the show’s huge popularity, his salary reportedly increased to $250,000 per episode by the third season, according to Deadline.

The 1980s series follows a group of teenagers in a fictional Indiana town as they battle supernatural forces unleashed by shadowy government organizations.

Career: The actress first starred as Enola in the 2020 film opposite Henry Cavill and is set to earn a much bigger sum for the sequel (pictured March 2022)

Salary: Millie would have earned $ 250,000 per episode of the third season of Stranger Things

Variety recently reported that the final season is now Netflix’s second title to garner over a billion viewing hours.

Fans went wild over the release of the second half of the series when it hit Netflix recently.

Alongside her film and TV career, Millie likely earned additional income from her majority stake in her skincare brand Florence By Mills.

Highest paid male actors in 2022: Tom Cruise: $100 million Will Smith: $35 million Leonardo DiCaprio: $30 million Brad Pitt: $30 million The Rock: $22.5 million

The highest paid actresses in 2022: Margot Robbie: $12.5 million Millie Bobby Brown: $10 million Emily Blunt: $4 million Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 million Anya-Taylor Joy: $1.8 million

Highest paid male actors in 2012: Tom Cruise: $75 million Leonardo DiCaprio: $37 million Adam Sandler: $37 million Dwayne Johnson: $36 million Ben Stiller: $36 million