Entertainment
Millie Bobby Brown makes history by receiving the highest starting salary for an actor under 20
Millie Bobby Brown ‘makes history for receiving highest starting salary for an actor under 20 as she pockets $10m for Enola Holmes 2’
Millie Bobby Brown would have made history as she is set to receive a $10 million ($8.4 million) paycheck for her role in Enola Holmes 2.
The 18-year-old Stranger Things star is believed to be setting a record for the biggest starting salary paid to an actor under 20.
The actress first starred as Enola in the 2020 film opposite Henry Cavill and is set to earn a much bigger sum for the sequel, according to Variety.
Hit: Millie Bobby Brown would have made history as she is set to receive a $10m (8.4m) paycheck for her role in Enola Holmes 2 (pictured in May 2022)
Millie stars as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes in the film series, with Henry playing the famous detective.
Netflix confirmed there would be a sequel to the film – which received positive reviews from critics – in May.
Taking to Twitter, the streaming service announced, “A sequel is on the way!” Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will be back in ENOLA HOLMES 2′.
The film’s synopsis reads: “Now a detective for hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes tackles her first official case to find a missing girl, as sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires… help from friends and Sherlock unravel.
Payday: The Stranger Things, 18, would set record for highest initial salary paid to actor under 20
Millie is already used to a big paycheck, having apparently earned $20,000 per episode from the first season of Stranger Things.
Thanks to the show’s huge popularity, his salary reportedly increased to $250,000 per episode by the third season, according to Deadline.
The 1980s series follows a group of teenagers in a fictional Indiana town as they battle supernatural forces unleashed by shadowy government organizations.
Career: The actress first starred as Enola in the 2020 film opposite Henry Cavill and is set to earn a much bigger sum for the sequel (pictured March 2022)
Salary: Millie would have earned $ 250,000 per episode of the third season of Stranger Things
Variety recently reported that the final season is now Netflix’s second title to garner over a billion viewing hours.
Fans went wild over the release of the second half of the series when it hit Netflix recently.
Alongside her film and TV career, Millie likely earned additional income from her majority stake in her skincare brand Florence By Mills.
Highest paid male actors in 2022:
- Tom Cruise: $100 million
- Will Smith: $35 million
- Leonardo DiCaprio: $30 million
- Brad Pitt: $30 million
- The Rock: $22.5 million
The highest paid actresses in 2022:
- Margot Robbie: $12.5 million
- Millie Bobby Brown: $10 million
- Emily Blunt: $4 million
- Jamie Lee Curtis: $3.5 million
- Anya-Taylor Joy: $1.8 million
Highest paid male actors in 2012:
- Tom Cruise: $75 million
- Leonardo DiCaprio: $37 million
- Adam Sandler: $37 million
- Dwayne Johnson: $36 million
- Ben Stiller: $36 million
The highest paid actresses in 2012:
- Kristen Stewart: $34.5 million
- Cameron Diaz: $34 million
- Sandra Bullock: $25 million
- Angelina Jolie: $20 million
- Charlize Theron: $18 million
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11035907/Millie-Bobby-Brown-makes-history-receiving-highest-upfront-salary-actor-20.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Donald Trump’s lawyer called Letitia James a ‘black bitch’: lawsuit July 22, 2022
- Delfonics lead singer William Poogie Hart dies at 77 July 22, 2022
- Table tennis: about 200 confirmed for 2022 Chinese Ambassadors Cup | The New Times July 22, 2022
- Is Kylie Jenner Secretly Marrying Travis Scott? July 22, 2022
- Russia and Ukraine to sign UN-proposed grain deal on Friday (Turkey) July 22, 2022