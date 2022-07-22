Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, dies at 61





Hollywood is mourning the loss of Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival. She was 61 and died in Rancho Cucamonga of cardiac arrest after facing several health issues in recent years. Kersey’s daughter Monique confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Kersey appeared on television soap operas and also worked as a model before transitioning backstage. A GoFundMe was set up by his family to cover funeral expenses. She founded the Hollywood Black Film Festival in 1998 Kersey started the Hollywood Black Film Festival in 1998 and it ran for 20 years. His family hopes to bring him back next year. The festival is known as a celebration of black cinema and brought together established talent and up-and-coming independent creators. It was called Black Sundance in its early years, screening over 1,000 independent films from the United States and 25 other countries in its run. The festival saw many notable attendees. Big names who have attended over the years have included Sidney Poitier, Forest Whitaker, John Singleton, Tim Story, Malcolm Lee, Bill Duke, Devon Franklin, George Tillman, Ie-TBlair Underwood, Sanaa Lathan, Loretta Devine and Debra Martin Chase. Kersey also ran the trade publication “Black Talent News”, which was established in 1994 until 2008. Per THR, Monique and Kersey’s other daughter, Brittnay, hope to revive the Hollywood Black Film Festival next year. It was last held in 2018. Other Kersey survivors include his grandsons, Dewayne and Datari, and his sister, Lisa. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/hollywood-black-film-festival-founder-195309200.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos