The Kennedy Center The recipients of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors have been announced. Performers recognized for their lifetime contributions to American culture include actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer Amy Grant; venerable gospel, soul and R&B star Gladys Knight; Tania Len, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, conductor and educator; and four Irish musicians you might know best as rock band U2. In a statement, band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. said they consider America a home away from home.

Zakaria Abdelkafi/AFP via Getty Images “In December 1980 we made our first trip across the Atlantic to America,” they wrote. “We had big dreams then, fueled in part by the widespread belief among us that America smiles on Ireland. And it turned out to be true, again. But even in the wildest thoughts, we never imagined that 40 years later we would be invited back to receive one of the nation’s highest honors. It has been a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, artists and his culture. Tania Len’s love affair with American culture began when she arrived as a refugee from Cuba on a “Freedom Flight” in 1967. Now an American citizen, Len’s contributions to music classic have long been celebrated. This recognition, she says, is particularly significant. “I never imagined, when I was studying in La Habana, that life was going to offer me such a distinction! Len said in a statement. “My first thoughts went to my ancestors: they believed in my dreams, and what we lacked in material wealth, they made up for in spirit, encouragement and support. The honors are designed to raise funds for the Kennedy Center as well as recognize talent and produce a few hours of entertaining television; the annual ceremony is scheduled for December 4, to air later on CBS and stream on Paramount+. “For nearly half a century, the Kennedy Center Honors have represented the best of American creative culture,” Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement announcing the honorees. “Now, as the Center wraps up its year-long 50th anniversary celebration, I can’t help but think that the Kennedy Center’s namesake would surely smile at this celebration that brings us closer to his vision of an America that will reward artistic achievements as we reward achievement in business or statecraft.”

